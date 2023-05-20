Galaxy lose to D.C. United to remain winless on the road this season

Christian Benteke, pictured March 4, had a goal and an assist two minutes apart in the second half to spark D.C. United to a 3-0 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Christian Benteke had a goal and an assist two minutes apart in the second half to spark D.C. United to a 3-0 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Benteke broke through in a scoreless match when he tallied unassisted in the 71st minute. Benteke picked up an assist in the 73rd minute on a goal by Cristian Dájome. Benteke’s goal was his sixth of the season. Dájome notched his first goal of the season in his third match with D.C. United after coming from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a trade.

Mateusz Klich turned the game into a rout with an unassisted goal in the 80th minute — his second goal of the season.

D.C. United (5-5-4), which was playing the Galaxy (2-8-3) for the first time since 2019, improved to 3-0-3 in its last six home matches against L.A. The Galaxy’s last road win over D.C. United was a 2-1 victory in July 2010.

Advertisement

The Galaxy have lost four straight matches on the road and fell to 0-5-2 away from home this season. They tied a club record — set spanning the 2004 and 2005 seasons — with their sixth straight shutout loss on the road.

Soccer Galaxy’s road scoring drought continues in loss to Columbus Lucas Zelarayán and Malte Amundsen scored first-half goals for the Columbus Crew as the Galaxy fall to 0-5-2 in their last seven road matches.

D.C. United improved to 4-1-2 in its last six matches. The 14 points earned over the six-match span top its points total from the previous 20 matches.

D.C. United had a 13-11 advantage in shots, but the Galaxy had a 6-5 edge in shots on target.

Tyler Miller saved six shots to earn the clean sheet for D.C. United. Jonathan Bond had two saves for the Galaxy.

D.C. United will visit Toronto next Saturday in MLS play, and the Galaxy will host Charlotte FC next Saturday.