The Sports Report: Magic speaks, but are the Lakers listening?

Vonn flew down the tricky World Championships downhill course at Are, Sweden, as if there were no tomorrow, and in terms of her career, there is not. The injuries she has suffered over the years finally overtook her at age 34, after a women’s-record 82 World Cup wins, as well as 20 World Cup titles, four World Cup overall championships, three Olympic medals and more stitches and surgeries and rehabilitation stints than she cared to count. Her body simply would not take any more. It would not let her tuck or shift as she once could, but on Sunday it granted her the gift of one last and glorious performance that made her the oldest woman to earn a medal at the World Championships.