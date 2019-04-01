The Sports Report: It's time to stop racing and replace the track at Santa Anita

It’s time to stop racing at Santa Anita until more drastic steps are taken. You can change or ban the amount of medications given to a horse, and you can stop jockeys from using their riding crop, but none of that changes the fact that 23 horses have died at Santa Anita since Dec. 26. If those numbers were people the sport would be shut down. I’m not saying the life of a horse and a person is equivalent. But what I am saying is the life of a horse has some intrinsic value and it’s time to stop turning a blind eye to it.