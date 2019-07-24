Pac-12 media day: Utah picked by media to win the conference

Utah was selected as the favorite to win the Pac-12 Conference this season in a vote of media members released Wednesday morning.

The Utes received 12 votes, edging Oregon (11) and defending conference champion Washington (10). Utah also received 33 first-place votes to become the favorite in the Pac-12’s Division, ahead of second-place USC (two first-place votes). UCLA and Arizona State were picked to tie for third place, ahead of Arizona and Colorado.

Oregon was picked to win the North Division with 190 points, a tick ahead of Washington (189). Stanford was projected to finish third, followed by Washington State, California and Oregon State.

The media have correctly selected the conference champion in 31 of 58 previous polls but only four times in the last 12 seasons. The Los Angeles Times does not vote in media polls per newspaper policy.

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman and defensive lineman Jay Tufele were selected to the preseason Pac-12 all-conference first team. Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive lineman Christian Rector were second-team all-conference selections, along with UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes.