Racing! Michael Wrona is back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie and a preview of the Whitney Stakes.

Not sure how, but we’ve called this newsletter Racing! based partially on Michael Wrona’s signature call when the gate opens. Then Michael went away. In fairness, it’s not the only reason we called the newsletter Racing!, but it was a factor. After all, they are “racing.”

But, we are very pleased to report that Michael will be returning to Southern California as the voice of Los Alamitos quarter-horse and thoroughbreds come the end of the year.

Advertisement

Wrona is replacing Ed Burgart at night and Bobby Neuman during the three short daytime thoroughbred meetings.

Replacing Ed Burgart is like replacing Vin Scully, you can’t replace him, you can only set out to create a new legacy.

Wrona was named as the Santa Anita announcer in March, 2016, by then general manager Joe Morris. Then Tim Ritvo came in and got rid of Morris and, before the start of this past disaster-filled meeting, canned Wrona and racing secretary Rick Hammerle.

Frank Mirahmadi, who was mentored by Wrona, has assumed the race calling job with both alacrity and precision, making his own mark, but without an Australian accent. Of course, with the terrible public address system at Santa Anita, how can on-track customers tell.

Advertisement

Both Michael and Frank were chasing, pretty successfully, the ghost of Trevor Denman, who now only calls Del Mar.

There aren’t a lot of race calling jobs and Wrona ended up at newly re-opened Arizona Downs and a five-day meeting at Kentucky Downs. Arizona Downs ended up closing early over a simulcast dispute with a company that is owned by The Stronach Group.

So, now we are lucky enough to have the top two race callers in the country at our local tracks. And, I say that with all due respect to Larry Collmus, who’s pretty darn good in New York. But, if he were calling Santa Anita, here’s guessing NBC would choose the New York announcer to call the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup races.

I’ll save the tears for the departure of Ed Burgart for a couple months. As I said in the very first newsletter, he’s the best quarter-horse announcer. Ever. (Us journalists use single-word sentences for emphasis.)

Here’s a look at the story I wrote, with quotes from Michael, in our online editions. Just click here.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

Today’s lesson is from the sixth race at Del Mar. Rob, take it away.

Advertisement

“This is a $40,000 claimer at five furlongs on the turf, a level which can sometimes be quickly, sort of a gray area. Here’s what we mean. Unlike at Gulfstream Park, where they’ll run $16,000 types on the turf, meaning, some pretty weak horses on the sod, on this circuit, there’s usually a pretty big difference between, say, allowance races and this level. It’s a level often consisting of poor-form allowance runners, trying to find some confidence against “weaker,” but in these races, it’s often the case where $25,000 and $32,000 types, are moving up in class, meaning those droppers aren’t exactly facing much lesser necessarily. As a general rule, we typically prefer the horse facing better on paper, as opposed to those dropping. In the end, top selection here is DOM THE BOMB (#5). Back in February, he was claimed for $3,200. Not $32,000, but rather, $3,200. In his next outing in March, he was claimed for $6,250 by his current trainer Jonathan Wong, and he’s reeled off three straight wins, super sharp, super speed, going ⅝ on the turf here. Abel Cedillo and Wong teamed up to win a race here yesterday, and despite the seemingly huge rise in class today, they’re really only meeting these in the middle, sharp, rising up the ladder, facing some stagnating types on the class drop, and we’ll side with the sharp horse with speed from the gate going ⅝. SINGLE.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 5-8-3

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 10

“Negative Notes:

“1 Royal Creed - Not quick enough early, nor late, and the rail is only gonna make it tougher.

“10 Regal Born - Zero speed, and quite frankly the placement is silly, a wasted effort from normally realistic McCanna.

“TOP PICK: DOM THE BOMB (#5 5-2 Cedillo)

Advertisement

“SECOND CHOICE: RESTLESS RAMBLER (#8 8-1 Talamo)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Whitney preview

You know I trust most all of you, (some of you I have blocked your emails after inappropriate language or racial stuff) so I’m going to be straight. I needed something to top the newsletter and I did this Whitney preview and then the blockbuster Wrona news broke.

So, here in a newsletter that is probably too long, I’ll give you the Whitney preview you probably don’t need.

McKinzie has been installed as the favorite in the Grade 1 $1 million Whitney Stakes, with the winner getting a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup Classic. The race will be on the baby NBC (NBCSN) between 2 and 3 p.m.

Here’s the field:

1. Imperative (trainer Anthony Quartarolo/jockey Jose Bracho) 30-1: This is his 50th start and he has virtually no chance of winning. The 9-year-old gelding had won more than $3.2 million.

2. Forewarned (Uriah St. Lewis/Dylan Davis) 30-1: Doesn’t have the big-time stakes experience of the others and may be a little short in this 1 1/8-mile race.

3. Monogahela (Jason Servis/Jose Lezcano) 12-1: He’s also entered in the $100,000 Roanoke Stakes at Parx where he would be a walkover winner. He should be coming late in whatever race he runs.

4. Thunder Snow (Saeed bin Suroor/Christophe Soumillon) 3-1: He’s been running well as he travels the world. He was beaten by McKinzie in the Metropolitan Handicap but the added distance is a plus.

5. Vino Rosso (Todd Pletcher/John Velazquez) 6-1: He’s coming off his first Grade 1 win in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita where he bested Gift Box. This race, however, is a step up.

6. McKinze (Bob Baffert/Mike Smith) 7-5: He could have won the Metropolitan Handicap with a better trip. He should be the class of the field with three Grade 1 wins.

7. Yoshida (Bill Mott/Jose Ortiz) 10-1: He might have peaked when he won the Woodward Stakes last year. Hasn’t done much this year and will have a difficult time beating the best in this field.

8. Preservationist (Jim Jerkens/Junior Alvarado) 3-1: He’s lightly raced for a 6-year-old. In fact, he was off for 10 months before his first race this year in January. Could get lucky from the front.

OK, now don’t miss Bellafina in the Grade 1 $500,000 Test Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Trainer Simon Callaghan has cut Bellafina back to seven furlongs for this race.

Del Mar review

The feature was the $100,000 Graduation Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs. It was a tough day for stewards as they made a lot of moves that will, no doubt, draw criticism. I’m not going to endorse or malign their choices because, as I’ve intimated a bunch of times, I’m no more qualified to judge their work then they are of mine.

With that said, Big Returns was moved from second to first after Square Deal was deemed to have caused interference in the stretch. Square Deal had the much suspended Norberto Arroyo, Jr. in the saddle when the horse finished three-quarters of a length in front. But, the stewards ruled he interfered with Pas de Panqiue to get there.

Big Returns paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.40. Pas de Panique was second and Square Deal was third.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

Luis Mendez (winning trainer): “I thought he could be put up [for first]. The rider had to bring him up, big time, and that caused him to lose momentum. He had space to go through, but had to pull up. I’m happy with what they (the stewards) did. They did the right thing. When he came out of the gate, the second jump he kind of stumbled but he came back like a champion. We’ll see how he comes out of the race and make sure he’s OK and go from there. But I’m excited about this horse. We might go to the Futurity.”

Ruben Fuentes (winning jockey): “Oh, yeah, all sorts of trouble out there. When he (Square Deal, who crossed the line first) shifted in, he cost the 10 horse (Pas de Panique) and the eight (Bluegrass Faith) to both lose a placing. I had to shift out and lose ground. I was steadying with him all down the backside. He did well to get the win here.”

Norberto Arroyo, Jr. (disqualified to third on Square Deal): “I don’t want to say nothing.”

Del Mar preview

You’ve got a real good Saturday card of 10 races starting at 2 p.m. highlighted by two Grade 2 stakes. There are four turf races. There are plenty of storylines but once the trainer will overshadow his super horse.

Jerry Hollendorfer returns to racing on Saturday with Vasilika, winner of 12 of her last 13 races. Hollendorfer has been on the bench since the penultimate day of the Santa Anita meeting when The Stronach Group banned him after four of his horses died at Santa Anita and two at Golden Gate Fields. He was denied stall space at Del Mar until a judge slapped a restraining order on the track and Hollendorfer was allowed to return.

Vasilika is the 7-5 favorite in the Grade 2 $200,000 Yellow Ribbon Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Julien Leparoux is in for Vasilika hs won two Grade 1s, four Grade 2s and one Grade 3. She has earned more than $1.3 million.

The top competition should come from Beau Recall,who is 7-2 on the morning line for Brad Cox and Drayden Van Dyke. She now races mostly back east after moving from the Simon Callaghan barn to Cox’s stable. She’s been running at Belmont Park, Churchill Downs and Fair Grounds. Post is about 5:40 p.m.

The early stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Sorrento Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going six furlongs. Obviously, there isn’t a lot of experience in here. Amalfi Sunrise is the 8-5 favorite for Callaghan and Arroyo. She won her only race by 6 ½ at Santa Anita.

Comical is the second favorite at 2-1 for Doug O’Neill and Leparoux. He won by six in his debut at Santa Anita and took a Grade 3 stakes at Saratoga by a neck.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 7, 8, 7, 6, 10, 8, 8, 12 (1 also eligible), 12.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:02 Woodbine (3): $125,000 Clarendon Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Meyer (7-5)

11:13 Gulfstream (5): $100,000 Dr. Fager Stakes, Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Chance It (3-5)

12:21 Saratoga (5): Grade 3 $200,000 Troy Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: World of Trouble (3-5)

1:14 Parx (8): $100,000 Mrs. Penny Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite:

1:16 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Duchess Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: La Feve (3-1)

1:31 Saratoga (7): $100,000 Lure Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Control Group (8-5)

1:42 Parx (7): $100,000 Dr. Teresa Garofalo Memorial Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Wildcat Combat (2-1)

1:46 Parx (9): $100,000 Roanoke Stakes, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Monongahela (2-5)

1:55 Mountaineer (7): Grade 3 $200,000 West Virginia Governor’s Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Silver Dust (3-1)

2:06 Saratoga (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Test Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bellafina (2-1)

2:18 Parx (10): $100,000 Banjo Picker Sprint Stakes, Penn-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: The Man (3-2)

2:35 Mountaineer (8): Grade 3 $500,000 West Virginia Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mr. Money (6-5)

2:46 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $1 million Whitney Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: McKinzie (7-5)

2:50 Parx (11): $100,000 Marshall Jenney Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Smokin Nitro (3-2)

2:56 Gulfstream (12): $100,000 Desert Vixen Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lenzi’s Lucky Lady (9-5)

3:22 Saratoga (10): $100,000 De La Rose Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (3-1)

4:00 Del Mar (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Sorrento Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Amalfi Sunrise (8-5)

5:30 Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Vasilika (7-5)

7:53 Albuquerque (7): $200,000 Downs at Albuquerque Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Pendleton (2-1)

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

TENTH RACE: No. 6 Equal Measure (9-2)

Although she has been second in five of seven starts, this might be cap and gown time for sophomore filly from the red-hot Bob Hess stable. Daughter of Speightstown faced winners in two of her last three starts but drops back in with maiden claimers now, gets a major rider upgrade to Kent Desormeaux and has trained very steadily for her first start in two months. Win bet and exacta boxes with Busy Paynter and Dulverton Darling.

Friday’s result: Ms Peintour went to the lead but didn’t have enough down the stretch to hit the board.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Giving Freely (5-2)

I liked the stride this filly displayed during the final 1/16 of last neck maiden victory at shorter distance. She broke more than two lengths slow in prior eighth-place Ed Burke Million trial and showed interest past the wire. Kiss Fast Zoom looks like a vulnerable 2-1 morning-line favorite since his last futurity runnerup try came in Utah.

Final thought

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.