Racing! Michael Wrona is back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie and a preview of the Whitney Stakes.
Not sure how, but we’ve called this newsletter Racing! based partially on Michael Wrona’s signature call when the gate opens. Then Michael went away. In fairness, it’s not the only reason we called the newsletter Racing!, but it was a factor. After all, they are “racing.”
But, we are very pleased to report that Michael will be returning to Southern California as the voice of Los Alamitos quarter-horse and thoroughbreds come the end of the year.
Wrona is replacing Ed Burgart at night and Bobby Neuman during the three short daytime thoroughbred meetings.
Replacing Ed Burgart is like replacing Vin Scully, you can’t replace him, you can only set out to create a new legacy.
Wrona was named as the Santa Anita announcer in March, 2016, by then general manager Joe Morris. Then Tim Ritvo came in and got rid of Morris and, before the start of this past disaster-filled meeting, canned Wrona and racing secretary Rick Hammerle.
Frank Mirahmadi, who was mentored by Wrona, has assumed the race calling job with both alacrity and precision, making his own mark, but without an Australian accent. Of course, with the terrible public address system at Santa Anita, how can on-track customers tell.
Both Michael and Frank were chasing, pretty successfully, the ghost of Trevor Denman, who now only calls Del Mar.
There aren’t a lot of race calling jobs and Wrona ended up at newly re-opened Arizona Downs and a five-day meeting at Kentucky Downs. Arizona Downs ended up closing early over a simulcast dispute with a company that is owned by The Stronach Group.
So, now we are lucky enough to have the top two race callers in the country at our local tracks. And, I say that with all due respect to Larry Collmus, who’s pretty darn good in New York. But, if he were calling Santa Anita, here’s guessing NBC would choose the New York announcer to call the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup races.
I’ll save the tears for the departure of Ed Burgart for a couple months. As I said in the very first newsletter, he’s the best quarter-horse announcer. Ever. (Us journalists use single-word sentences for emphasis.)
Here’s a look at the story I wrote, with quotes from Michael, in our online editions. Just click here.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the sixth race at Del Mar. Rob, take it away.
“This is a $40,000 claimer at five furlongs on the turf, a level which can sometimes be quickly, sort of a gray area. Here’s what we mean. Unlike at Gulfstream Park, where they’ll run $16,000 types on the turf, meaning, some pretty weak horses on the sod, on this circuit, there’s usually a pretty big difference between, say, allowance races and this level. It’s a level often consisting of poor-form allowance runners, trying to find some confidence against “weaker,” but in these races, it’s often the case where $25,000 and $32,000 types, are moving up in class, meaning those droppers aren’t exactly facing much lesser necessarily. As a general rule, we typically prefer the horse facing better on paper, as opposed to those dropping. In the end, top selection here is DOM THE BOMB (#5). Back in February, he was claimed for $3,200. Not $32,000, but rather, $3,200. In his next outing in March, he was claimed for $6,250 by his current trainer Jonathan Wong, and he’s reeled off three straight wins, super sharp, super speed, going ⅝ on the turf here. Abel Cedillo and Wong teamed up to win a race here yesterday, and despite the seemingly huge rise in class today, they’re really only meeting these in the middle, sharp, rising up the ladder, facing some stagnating types on the class drop, and we’ll side with the sharp horse with speed from the gate going ⅝. SINGLE.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 5-8-3
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 10
“Negative Notes:
“1 Royal Creed - Not quick enough early, nor late, and the rail is only gonna make it tougher.
“10 Regal Born - Zero speed, and quite frankly the placement is silly, a wasted effort from normally realistic McCanna.
“TOP PICK: DOM THE BOMB (#5 5-2 Cedillo)
“SECOND CHOICE: RESTLESS RAMBLER (#8 8-1 Talamo)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Whitney preview
You know I trust most all of you, (some of you I have blocked your emails after inappropriate language or racial stuff) so I’m going to be straight. I needed something to top the newsletter and I did this Whitney preview and then the blockbuster Wrona news broke.
So, here in a newsletter that is probably too long, I’ll give you the Whitney preview you probably don’t need.
McKinzie has been installed as the favorite in the Grade 1 $1 million Whitney Stakes, with the winner getting a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup Classic. The race will be on the baby NBC (NBCSN) between 2 and 3 p.m.
Here’s the field:
1. Imperative (trainer Anthony Quartarolo/jockey Jose Bracho) 30-1: This is his 50th start and he has virtually no chance of winning. The 9-year-old gelding had won more than $3.2 million.
2. Forewarned (Uriah St. Lewis/Dylan Davis) 30-1: Doesn’t have the big-time stakes experience of the others and may be a little short in this 1 1/8-mile race.
3. Monogahela (Jason Servis/Jose Lezcano) 12-1: He’s also entered in the $100,000 Roanoke Stakes at Parx where he would be a walkover winner. He should be coming late in whatever race he runs.
4. Thunder Snow (Saeed bin Suroor/Christophe Soumillon) 3-1: He’s been running well as he travels the world. He was beaten by McKinzie in the Metropolitan Handicap but the added distance is a plus.
5. Vino Rosso (Todd Pletcher/John Velazquez) 6-1: He’s coming off his first Grade 1 win in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita where he bested Gift Box. This race, however, is a step up.
6. McKinze (Bob Baffert/Mike Smith) 7-5: He could have won the Metropolitan Handicap with a better trip. He should be the class of the field with three Grade 1 wins.
7. Yoshida (Bill Mott/Jose Ortiz) 10-1: He might have peaked when he won the Woodward Stakes last year. Hasn’t done much this year and will have a difficult time beating the best in this field.
8. Preservationist (Jim Jerkens/Junior Alvarado) 3-1: He’s lightly raced for a 6-year-old. In fact, he was off for 10 months before his first race this year in January. Could get lucky from the front.
OK, now don’t miss Bellafina in the Grade 1 $500,000 Test Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Trainer Simon Callaghan has cut Bellafina back to seven furlongs for this race.
Del Mar review
The feature was the $100,000 Graduation Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs. It was a tough day for stewards as they made a lot of moves that will, no doubt, draw criticism. I’m not going to endorse or malign their choices because, as I’ve intimated a bunch of times, I’m no more qualified to judge their work then they are of mine.
With that said, Big Returns was moved from second to first after Square Deal was deemed to have caused interference in the stretch. Square Deal had the much suspended Norberto Arroyo, Jr. in the saddle when the horse finished three-quarters of a length in front. But, the stewards ruled he interfered with Pas de Panqiue to get there.
Big Returns paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.40. Pas de Panique was second and Square Deal was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Luis Mendez (winning trainer): “I thought he could be put up [for first]. The rider had to bring him up, big time, and that caused him to lose momentum. He had space to go through, but had to pull up. I’m happy with what they (the stewards) did. They did the right thing. When he came out of the gate, the second jump he kind of stumbled but he came back like a champion. We’ll see how he comes out of the race and make sure he’s OK and go from there. But I’m excited about this horse. We might go to the Futurity.”
Ruben Fuentes (winning jockey): “Oh, yeah, all sorts of trouble out there. When he (Square Deal, who crossed the line first) shifted in, he cost the 10 horse (Pas de Panique) and the eight (Bluegrass Faith) to both lose a placing. I had to shift out and lose ground. I was steadying with him all down the backside. He did well to get the win here.”
Norberto Arroyo, Jr. (disqualified to third on Square Deal): “I don’t want to say nothing.”
Del Mar preview
You’ve got a real good Saturday card of 10 races starting at 2 p.m. highlighted by two Grade 2 stakes. There are four turf races. There are plenty of storylines but once the trainer will overshadow his super horse.
Jerry Hollendorfer returns to racing on Saturday with Vasilika, winner of 12 of her last 13 races. Hollendorfer has been on the bench since the penultimate day of the Santa Anita meeting when The Stronach Group banned him after four of his horses died at Santa Anita and two at Golden Gate Fields. He was denied stall space at Del Mar until a judge slapped a restraining order on the track and Hollendorfer was allowed to return.
Vasilika is the 7-5 favorite in the Grade 2 $200,000 Yellow Ribbon Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Julien Leparoux is in for Vasilika hs won two Grade 1s, four Grade 2s and one Grade 3. She has earned more than $1.3 million.
The top competition should come from Beau Recall,who is 7-2 on the morning line for Brad Cox and Drayden Van Dyke. She now races mostly back east after moving from the Simon Callaghan barn to Cox’s stable. She’s been running at Belmont Park, Churchill Downs and Fair Grounds. Post is about 5:40 p.m.
The early stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Sorrento Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going six furlongs. Obviously, there isn’t a lot of experience in here. Amalfi Sunrise is the 8-5 favorite for Callaghan and Arroyo. She won her only race by 6 ½ at Santa Anita.
Comical is the second favorite at 2-1 for Doug O’Neill and Leparoux. He won by six in his debut at Santa Anita and took a Grade 3 stakes at Saratoga by a neck.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 7, 8, 7, 6, 10, 8, 8, 12 (1 also eligible), 12.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:02 Woodbine (3): $125,000 Clarendon Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Meyer (7-5)
11:13 Gulfstream (5): $100,000 Dr. Fager Stakes, Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Chance It (3-5)
12:21 Saratoga (5): Grade 3 $200,000 Troy Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: World of Trouble (3-5)
1:14 Parx (8): $100,000 Mrs. Penny Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite:
1:16 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Duchess Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: La Feve (3-1)
1:31 Saratoga (7): $100,000 Lure Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Control Group (8-5)
1:42 Parx (7): $100,000 Dr. Teresa Garofalo Memorial Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Wildcat Combat (2-1)
1:46 Parx (9): $100,000 Roanoke Stakes, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Monongahela (2-5)
1:55 Mountaineer (7): Grade 3 $200,000 West Virginia Governor’s Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Silver Dust (3-1)
2:06 Saratoga (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Test Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bellafina (2-1)
2:18 Parx (10): $100,000 Banjo Picker Sprint Stakes, Penn-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: The Man (3-2)
2:35 Mountaineer (8): Grade 3 $500,000 West Virginia Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mr. Money (6-5)
2:46 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $1 million Whitney Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: McKinzie (7-5)
2:50 Parx (11): $100,000 Marshall Jenney Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Smokin Nitro (3-2)
2:56 Gulfstream (12): $100,000 Desert Vixen Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lenzi’s Lucky Lady (9-5)
3:22 Saratoga (10): $100,000 De La Rose Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (3-1)
4:00 Del Mar (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Sorrento Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Amalfi Sunrise (8-5)
5:30 Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Vasilika (7-5)
7:53 Albuquerque (7): $200,000 Downs at Albuquerque Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Pendleton (2-1)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
TENTH RACE: No. 6 Equal Measure (9-2)
Although she has been second in five of seven starts, this might be cap and gown time for sophomore filly from the red-hot Bob Hess stable. Daughter of Speightstown faced winners in two of her last three starts but drops back in with maiden claimers now, gets a major rider upgrade to Kent Desormeaux and has trained very steadily for her first start in two months. Win bet and exacta boxes with Busy Paynter and Dulverton Darling.
Friday’s result: Ms Peintour went to the lead but didn’t have enough down the stretch to hit the board.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Giving Freely (5-2)
I liked the stride this filly displayed during the final 1/16 of last neck maiden victory at shorter distance. She broke more than two lengths slow in prior eighth-place Ed Burke Million trial and showed interest past the wire. Kiss Fast Zoom looks like a vulnerable 2-1 morning-line favorite since his last futurity runnerup try came in Utah.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 2.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 13th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.24 48.68 1:13.69 1:26.67 1:40.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Brilliant Richie
|122
|3
|2
|2–2
|2–2½
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–6¼
|Cedillo
|1.00
|6
|Mason Dixon
|120
|4
|4
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–3
|2–nk
|Mn Garcia
|2.60
|7
|Poppy's C Note
|120
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–2
|3–2¾
|Delgadillo
|3.00
|1
|Ooh La La Whalah
|120
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–3¾
|Roman
|10.90
|3
|Dieci
|113
|2
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–2½
|4–hd
|5
|Velez
|11.40
|5
|BRILLIANT RICHIE
|4.00
|2.60
|2.10
|6
|MASON DIXON
|3.00
|2.20
|7
|POPPY'S C NOTE
|2.10
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$7.30
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-1)
|$3.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$6.15
Winner–Brilliant Richie Dbb.g.3 by Brilliant Speed out of Richysthunderingal, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Richard Ravin & Pedi Racing LLC (IL). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: KS Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,541 Exacta Pool $96,485 Quinella Pool $4,329 Superfecta Pool $36,488 Trifecta Pool $72,835. Claimed–Brilliant Richie by McCanna, Tim and Jan. Trainer: Tim McCanna. Claimed–Ooh La La Whalah by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Carters Blue, Empire Wicket.
BRILLIANT RICHIE came out nearing the first turn and pressed the pace outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and drew off under urging. MASON DIXON squeezed a bit in the opening strides, chased outside a rival then off the rail, went around a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged the pacesetter late for the place. POPPY'S C NOTE had speed outside then angled in, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch and lost second in the final stride. OOH LA LA WHALAH broke inward and stumbled at the start, settled inside then a bit off the rail into the second turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. DIECI saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.68 46.43 1:10.93 1:23.42 1:35.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Super Bunny
|120
|6
|1
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–hd
|Arroyo, Jr.
|4.70
|1
|Y Not Sizzle
|120
|1
|2
|4–2
|4–2½
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–1
|Gryder
|1.70
|3
|Too Hot for Curlin
|120
|2
|6
|6
|6
|4–½
|3–3½
|3–7½
|Prat
|0.90
|4
|Magical Smile
|113
|3
|3
|5–5
|5–3
|5–2½
|4–2
|4–9¼
|Velez
|29.50
|6
|Spanish Channel
|113
|5
|4
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|5–5
|5–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|10.40
|5
|Evening Sonnet
|120
|4
|5
|2–1½
|3–1
|6
|6
|6
|Pena
|59.30
|7
|SUPER BUNNY
|11.40
|4.60
|2.40
|1
|Y NOT SIZZLE
|2.80
|2.10
|3
|TOO HOT FOR CURLIN
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$34.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$13.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-4)
|$9.91
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3)
|$12.25
Winner–Super Bunny Dbb.f.3 by Super Saver out of Malibu Beach Bunny, by Malibu Moon. Bred by JAAM Racing, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $251,083 Daily Double Pool $68,236 Exacta Pool $110,268 Quinella Pool $5,943 Superfecta Pool $58,889 Trifecta Pool $86,132. Scratched–Tizzy.
SUPER BUNNY had speed outside then angled in, set all the pace a bit off the rail, drifted out some late and held on gamely under urging. Y NOT SIZZLE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again past midstretch and went on willingly late to just miss. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN a step slow to begin, settled inside, moved up three deep on the second turn, angled in and split foes leaving that turn, came out into the stretch, drifted out from the whip in deep stretch and could not quite catch the top pair. MAGICAL SMILE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. SPANISH CHANNEL broke in some, was three deep early, stalked outside a rival then three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and had little left for the drive. EVENING SONNET angled in on the first turn and stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back between horses on the second turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.70 48.68 1:14.55 1:27.26 1:40.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Atina
|123
|3
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–1
|1–½
|1–½
|Talamo
|2.60
|7
|Meso
|113
|6
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|1–1
|2–5
|2–11½
|Velez
|3.70
|6
|Norwegian
|113
|5
|3
|6–2
|6–2
|6–2½
|4–1½
|3–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.40
|1
|Cash for Cass
|120
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–2
|4–4¾
|Fuentes
|5.30
|2
|Miss Omnipotent
|118
|2
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–1½
|5–2¾
|Roman
|34.90
|5
|Forty Six Carats
|120
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|5–1
|6–3½
|6–1¼
|Van Dyke
|4.70
|8
|Greater Glory
|123
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|17.30
|3
|ATINA (ARG)
|7.20
|3.80
|3.00
|7
|MESO
|5.00
|3.40
|6
|NORWEGIAN
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$48.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$14.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$19.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-1)
|$16.43
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-6)
|$29.80
Winner–Atina (ARG) B.m.5 by Orpen out of Athania (ARG), by Pure Prize. Bred by Carampangue (ARG). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Shawn L. Dugan. Mutuel Pool $251,571 Daily Double Pool $28,277 Exacta Pool $113,730 Quinella Pool $6,651 Superfecta Pool $57,639 Trifecta Pool $89,776. Claimed–Atina (ARG) by Hinds, III, Thomas F. and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Claimed–Norwegian by Ables, Frank, Tenbrink, Gene and Spetz, Eddie. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Cash for Cass by Quadrun Farm LLC. Trainer: Tim McCanna. Claimed–Forty Six Carats by Roger Farraj. Trainer: Martin Jones. Scratched–Chasing Moments.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-3) paid $29.85. Pick Three Pool $93,590.
ATINA (ARG) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out three deep leaving that turn, bid four wide into the stretch, gained the lead in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. MESO close up stalking the pace four wide, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead leaving the second turn, inched away, fought back off the rail into and through the stretch and continued willingly. NORWEGIAN well placed stalking the pace three deep between foes then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. CASH FOR CASS broke out a bit, drifted out and dueled just off the rail, stalked leaving the second turn, drifted in a bit in the stretch and weakened. MISS OMNIPOTENT a bit crowded at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch and also weakened. FORTY SIX CARATS pressed the pace outside a rival, dropped back between horses on the second turn, angled in some into the stretch, drifted out in the drive and gave way. GREATER GLORY broke a bit slowly, angled in on the first turn and chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.02 44.48 55.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Wildman Jack
|120
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|1.60
|9
|Truck Salesman
|120
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–3
|2–3¼
|Roman
|7.70
|4
|Chewing Gum
|122
|3
|8
|8
|8
|6–hd
|3–¾
|Prat
|2.60
|1
|Castle Gate
|120
|1
|7
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–hd
|Fuentes
|19.30
|8
|Charlito
|120
|7
|1
|7–3½
|6–hd
|7–hd
|5–1½
|Bejarano
|15.60
|6
|Challah
|120
|5
|5
|6–hd
|7–1½
|8
|6–ns
|Espinoza
|10.80
|2
|Lord Adare
|120
|2
|6
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–hd
|Desormeaux
|6.40
|7
|Snappish
|120
|6
|2
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–½
|8
|Pereira
|9.90
|5
|WILDMAN JACK
|5.20
|3.60
|2.80
|9
|TRUCK SALESMAN
|6.60
|4.00
|4
|CHEWING GUM
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$26.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-9)
|$18.40
|$2 QUINELLA (5-9)
|$22.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-4-1)
|$38.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-4)
|$40.25
Winner–Wildman Jack B.g.3 by Goldencents out of Orientatious, by Orientate. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $348,712 Daily Double Pool $41,599 Exacta Pool $193,019 Quinella Pool $9,652 Superfecta Pool $72,358 Trifecta Pool $121,238. Scratched–Lincoln City, Northrndancrsghost, Silenced, Tilted Towers.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $43.80. Pick Three Pool $40,437.
WILDMAN JACK had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, fought back under some left handed urging in the drive, drifted out a bit late and inched away under steady handling. TRUCK SALESMAN wide early, angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner, could not quite match that one late but clearly bested the others. CHEWING GUM turned his head, hesitated then hopped slightly in a slow start, settled just off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals late for the show. CASTLE GATE a step slow into stride, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. CHARLITO angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled in again between foes in midstretch, found the inside in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award. CHALLAH chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the fence in the drive and lacked a rally. LORD ADARE a step slow to begin, stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. SNAPPISH (GB) stalked three deep, was in a bit tight a half mile out, continued three wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. HAND TIMED.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.50 46.53 59.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|DQ–Deckology
|120
|1
|3
|4–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–1¼
|Quinonez
|22.20
|6
|Clear to Close
|120
|4
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|1.30
|8
|You'reright Again
|120
|6
|1
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1
|3–¾
|Mn Garcia
|3.60
|7
|Fluent in Sarcasm
|120
|5
|6
|3–½
|4–3
|4–3
|4–1½
|Maldonado
|2.10
|5
|Knifes Edge
|120
|3
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–5
|5–14½
|Pereira
|15.10
|3
|Color War
|113
|2
|4
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.90
|6
|CLEAR TO CLOSE
|4.60
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN
|3.80
|3.00
|2
|DQ–DECKOLOGY
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$7.40
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$6.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-7)
|$13.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2)
|$32.40
Winner–Clear to Close Dbb.c.2 by More Than Ready out of Sky Dancing, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Lannister Holdings &Garrencasey Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: KS Stables LLC and Ritt, Ryan C.. Mutuel Pool $232,646 Daily Double Pool $32,610 Exacta Pool $98,528 Quinella Pool $5,944 Superfecta Pool $43,955 Trifecta Pool $67,495. Claimed–Fluent in Sarcasm by Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Eustace, Magically Honored. DQ–#2 Deckology–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 3rd.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-6) paid $18.90. Pick Three Pool $66,286. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-3-3/5/11-4/6) 4 correct paid $110.95. Pick Four Pool $210,743. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4/5-7-3-3/5/11-4/6) 5 correct paid $284.60. Pick Five Pool $739,714.
DECKOLOGY stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch, was tapped once left handed then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch, bid three wide, came in under right handed swats of the hand to bump a rival twice in deep stretch but gained the lead and inched away late. CLEAR TO CLOSE bumped at the start, had speed between horses then dueled inside, regained a slim lead in the stretch, fought back along the rail then was bumped twice in deep stretch. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN had good early speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, gained the advantage on the turn, fought back outside that one in midstretch then between foes past midstretch, was bumped twice and steadied in deep stretch and held third. FLUENT IN SARCASM bumped at the start, stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. KNIFES EDGE between horses early, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. COLOR WAR pulled along the inside stalking the pace and was in tight off heels past the half mile marker, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and gave way. Following a stewards' inquiry, DECKOLOGY was disqualified and placed third for interference in late stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.36 47.05 1:10.64 1:34.52 1:40.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Meal Ticket
|121
|1
|7
|7–2
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–1
|1–2¾
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|8
|Mirth
|121
|8
|1
|2–1
|2–4
|1–hd
|1–2½
|2–2¼
|Mn Garcia
|2.40
|2
|Achira
|121
|2
|4
|4–½
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|6
|Foxtail
|121
|6
|9
|8–1½
|8–1½
|7–½
|5–½
|4–1¾
|Bejarano
|4.70
|7
|Nonna Gianna
|121
|7
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–nk
|Fuentes
|29.30
|3
|Anna Pavlova
|121
|3
|5
|6–hd
|7–2
|8–4
|8–6
|6–2¼
|Franco
|40.80
|4
|Ms Peintour
|121
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|6–2
|7–1
|Talamo
|5.00
|5
|Catoca
|123
|5
|6
|5–1
|5–1
|6–1½
|7–hd
|8–4¼
|Maldonado
|39.30
|9
|Morning Dance
|121
|9
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Pedroza
|66.70
|1
|MEAL TICKET
|7.80
|4.20
|2.80
|8
|MIRTH
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|ACHIRA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$31.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$16.60
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$14.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-2-6)
|$15.28
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-2)
|$30.40
Winner–Meal Ticket Dbb.m.5 by Malibu Moon out of Rainbow's Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Aulds, Chris, Jeong, Peter and Johnston, Keith. Mutuel Pool $413,522 Daily Double Pool $35,354 Exacta Pool $183,093 Quinella Pool $9,182 Superfecta Pool $96,989 Trifecta Pool $134,920. Scratched–Fool's Paradise.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $16.70. Pick Three Pool $58,023.
MEAL TICKET saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. MIRTH stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, put a head in front leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear but could not hold off the winner while clearly best of the others. ACHIRA saved ground stalking the leaders, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch, lacked the needed late kick but held third. FOXTAIL broke in the air and slowly, angled in then went outside a rival on the first turn, saved ground on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and bested the rest. NONNA GIANNA (IRE) drifted in leaving the chute, came out and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and lacked the needed rally. ANNA PAVLOVA (SAF) steadied in tight leaving the chute, angled in and chased outside a rival to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MS PEINTOUR took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. CATOCA forced out a bit leaving the chute, chased three deep, continued three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. MORNING DANCE hopped some in a bit of a slow start, angled in outside a rival then found the inside and saved ground to no avail. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run leaving the chute between the fifth and sixth finishers but made no change when they ruled the videotape was inconclusive.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Graduation Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 21.87 45.85 58.96 1:06.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|DQ–Square Deal
|118
|6
|5
|6–½
|5–½
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|13.70
|3
|Big Returns
|120
|2
|4
|4–2½
|4–½
|5–3½
|2–1½
|Fuentes
|1.20
|10
|Pas de Panique
|120
|7
|1
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|4.30
|8
|Bluegrass Faith
|120
|5
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|Franco
|3.70
|2
|Darnquick
|120
|1
|7
|5–½
|6–1½
|6–½
|5–ns
|Herrera
|6.90
|4
|Shady Empire
|120
|3
|2
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–1
|6–hd
|Maldonado
|18.30
|7
|Bam Bam Again
|120
|4
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Bejarano
|9.90
|3
|BIG RETURNS
|4.40
|2.80
|2.40
|10
|PAS DE PANIQUE
|4.00
|3.80
|9
|DQ–SQUARE DEAL
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$20.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-10)
|$8.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-10)
|$10.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-8)
|$17.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-9)
|$28.30
Winner–Big Returns B.c.2 by Mr. Big out of Quick Chick, by Orientate. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $373,439 Daily Double Pool $39,459 Exacta Pool $163,094 Quinella Pool $7,713 Superfecta Pool $69,354 Trifecta Pool $109,508. Scratched–Bulletproof One, Fast Enough, Project Leader. DQ–#9 Square Deal–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 3rd.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $15.80. Pick Three Pool $38,954.
SQUARE DEAL chased three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, rallied to the lead then drifted in under right handed urging in midstretch and again in deep stretch but kicked clear and held. BIG RETURNS bobbled some at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch, waited off heels from upper stretch to past midstretch, angled out for room a sixteenth out and bested the others. PAS DE PANIQUE had good early speed and dueled three deep to the stretch, was a bit crowded nearing midstretch, continued willingly then steadied in tight off heels a sixteenth out and held off rivals for third. BLUEGRASS FAITH angled in and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. DARNQUICK saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SHADY EMPIRE had speed a bit off the rail then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BAM BAM AGAIN dropped back off the rail chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. Following a stewards' inquiry, SQUARE DEAL was disqualified and placed third for interference in deep stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.79 46.82 59.60 1:12.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Club Aspen
|113
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Velez
|7.70
|8
|Summer Fire
|120
|6
|6
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–2¾
|Cedillo
|24.30
|10
|Totally Tiger
|120
|8
|1
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–1½
|3–½
|Gryder
|6.70
|5
|Include the Tax
|113
|3
|5
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.70
|3
|Doc Tommy
|120
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–2½
|5–hd
|Talamo
|1.50
|9
|Handsome Cat
|120
|7
|4
|7–½
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–3¼
|Pereira
|7.50
|6
|Tribal Impact
|120
|4
|8
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–2
|7–1
|Franco
|29.80
|4
|Pour On the Cole
|120
|2
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|3.40
|7
|CLUB ASPEN
|17.40
|7.60
|5.40
|8
|SUMMER FIRE
|18.20
|8.60
|10
|TOTALLY TIGER
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$43.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$182.70
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$127.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-10-5)
|$519.25
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-10-5-3)
|$8,093.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-10)
|$285.70
Winner–Club Aspen Ch.c.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Aspen Gal, by Talkin Man. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Lawrence D. Lewis. Mutuel Pool $320,684 Daily Double Pool $119,917 Exacta Pool $151,613 Quinella Pool $6,758 Superfecta Pool $80,341 Super High Five Pool $21,214 Trifecta Pool $113,338. Scratched–Cal's Gem, Jay Boy.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-3/5/11-4/6-1-3-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $254,285. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-7) paid $41.00. Pick Three Pool $149,289. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/6-1-3-7) 4 correct paid $120.35. Pick Four Pool $502,815. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/5/11-4/6-1-3-7) 5 correct paid $380.75. Pick Five Pool $433,158. $2 Pick Six (3-3/5/11-4/6-1-3-7) 5 out of 6 paid $42.80. $2 Pick Six (3-3/5/11-4/6-1-3-7) 6 correct paid $4,139.20. Pick Six Pool $139,462. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $401.60. Place Pick All Pool $42,798.
CLUB ASPEN angled in and dueled between horses, put a head in front between foes in midstretch, fought back just off the rail under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SUMMER FIRE had good early speed and dueled three deep, battled three wide in midstretch then outside the winner to the wire. TOTALLY TIGER four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the show outside foes late. INCLUDE THE TAX stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, found the inside into the stretch, came out some in the drive and was edged for a minor award between foes late. DOC TOMMY sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and past the eighth pole, then weakened. HANDSOME CAT chased four wide then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TRIBAL IMPACT chased outside a rival then between horses, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out some and did not rally. POUR ON THE COLE between rival early, angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$1,301,775
|Inter-Track
|5,209
|$3,016,179
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,754,921
|TOTAL
|5,209
|$10,072,875
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, August 3.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 14th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gold Included
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|2
|Bristol Bayou
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|3
|Eclair
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|4
|Greg's Diva
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|5
|Lazy Daisy
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|San Giorgio
|Jorge Velez
|111
|Leonard Powell
|10-1
|14,000
|2
|Duke of Fallbrook
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|14,000
|3
|Iron Curtain
|Eswan Flores
|121
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|14,000
|4
|Captain N. Barron
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|121
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|14,000
|5
|Polity
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|116
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|16,000
|6
|Whatsittoya
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|16,000
|7
|Conquest Smartee
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Smiling Angelo
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|2
|Psycho Dar
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|3
|Legends of War
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|4
|Eskimo Roses
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|15-1
|5
|Stop the Violence
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|6
|Sneem
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|7
|North County Guy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|8
|Eagle Song
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Riding With Dino
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Andy Mathis
|9-5
|50,000
|2
|Fly the Sky
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|8-5
|50,000
|3
|Wicked Blue
|Modesto Linares
|120
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|10-1
|50,000
|4
|Five O
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|10-1
|50,000
|5
|Sweet Boy
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|50,000
|6
|El Chapin
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|Sally Rivera
|20-1
|50,000
|7
|Eustace
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|6-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Sorrento Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Comical
|Julien Leparoux
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|2
|Powerfulattraction
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|3
|Amalfi Sunrise
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-5
|4
|Shedaresthedevil
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|5
|Princess Mo
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|6
|Shanghai Keely
|Irving Orozco
|118
|Ari Herbertson
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Creed
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
|40,000
|2
|R Cha Cha
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|40,000
|3
|Castle
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Andy Mathis
|3-1
|40,000
|4
|Pure Comedy
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Bill McLean
|12-1
|40,000
|5
|Dom the Bomb
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Jonathan Wong
|5-2
|35,000
|6
|Eric the Trojan
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Jack Carava
|7-2
|40,000
|7
|Gutsy Ruler
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|40,000
|8
|Restless Rambler
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|40,000
|9
|Midnight Ming
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Tim McCanna
|8-1
|40,000
|10
|Regal Born
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Tim McCanna
|10-1
|40,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Avalon Ride
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|50,000
|2
|Second Avenue
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Paul G. Aguirre
|3-1
|50,000
|3
|Virginia Hall
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|My S V R
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Rolinga
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|10-1
|50,000
|6
|Durga
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|50,000
|7
|Dunbow Road
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|50,000
|8
|Goddess Aphrodite
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|50,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Yellow Ribbon Handicap'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Beau Recall
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Brad H. Cox
|7-2
|2
|Youngest Daughter
|Brice Blanc
|117
|Victoria H. Oliver
|20-1
|3
|Storm the Hill
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|4
|Vasilika
|Julien Leparoux
|125
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-5
|5
|Lemoona
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|6
|Valedictorian
|Carlos Hernandez
|119
|Kelly J. Breen
|6-1
|7
|Toinette
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|8
|Elysea's World
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Message
|Martin Garcia
|119
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|2
|True Validity
|Victor Espinoza
|119
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|3
|Shes All Woman
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|4
|Moreisbetter
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|5
|Dancin in Paradise
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|6
|Boujie Girl
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|7
|Tijori
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|119
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|8
|Tapitha Bonita
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|8-1
|9
|Give Me a Hint
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|10
|Madame Vestal
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|11
|Rather Nosy
|Evin Roman
|119
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|12
|Dreamy Gal
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|40,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Day by Day
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|10-1
|40,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zucchera
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|62,500
|2
|Busy Paynter
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|62,500
|3
|Katsaros
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|62,500
|4
|Fashion Island
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|62,500
|5
|Boldest Vow
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1
|55,000
|6
|Equal Measure
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|9-2
|62,500
|7
|Calentita
|Martin Garcia
|117
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|55,000
|8
|Dulverton Darling
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|62,500
|9
|Daddy's Melody
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Craig Dollase
|15-1
|62,500
|10
|Flying Blue
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1
|62,500
|11
|Sapori Girl
|Joseph Talamo
|117
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|55,000
|12
|Coldwater
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|62,500