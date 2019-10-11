Racing! Let’s look at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as I’m still in shock at how the Dodgers season ended and hoping someone can explain Dave Roberts’ late-game pitching decisions.

Lots of time between now and Nov. 1, but that’s not going to stop us from looking at the contenders to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. It’s the centerpiece on the first of two days of racing. Last year’s winner was Game Winner for Bob Baffert.

Let’s see who the contenders are, with the idea that not all these horses will be running in the race.

American Theorem (trainer: George Papaprodromou, jockey: Tiago Pereira) Record 2-1-1-0; son of American Pharoah was second in the American Pharoah at Santa Anita.

Chance It (Saffie Joseph, Tyler Gaffalione) 5-3-2-0; Won two black type Florida-bred races and finished second in another.

Dennis’ Moment (Dale Romans, Irad Ortiz, Jr.) 3-2-0-0; Won the Iroqoius Stakes at Churchill Downs. Lost his jockey in his first race.

Eight Rings (Bob Baffert, John Velazquez) 3-2-0-0; Won the American Pharoah. Lost his jockey in the Del Mar Futurity.

Flap Jack (Jack Sisterson, Sophie Doyle) 3-1-1-0; Won the Arlington-Washington Futurity.

Green Light Go (Jim Jerkens; Junior Alvarado) 3-2-1-0; Won the Saratoga Special Stakes and second in the Champagne Stakes.

Maxfield (Brendan Walsh, Jose Ortiz) 2-2-0-0; Won the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Kenneland by 5 ½ lengths.

Scabbard (Eddie Kenneally, Corey Lanerie) 3-1-2-0; Second in both the Iroqoius and Saratoga Special.

Shoplifted (Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario) 3-1-1-0; Second in Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga and fifth in American Pharoah.

Storm the Court (Peter Eurton, Flavien Prat) 3-1-0-1; Third in American Pharoah. Lost his jockey in Del Mar Futurity.

Tiz the Law (Barclay Tagg, Manuel Franco) 2-2-0-0; Won the Champagne Stakes.

Wrecking Crew (Peter Miller, Abel Cedillo) 3-1-2-0; Second in the Del Mar Futurity and Best Pal Stakes, both at Del Mar.

It’s still pretty early to know who from this field will run and who has been left of the list. But it’s a start.

Keeneland more important than SA?

It wasn’t intentional or just the usual ridiculousness of racing, well, maybe it actually was, but because of a malfunction at Keeneland, the eighth race at Kentucky and the third at Santa Anita went off at the same time. TVG stayed split screen and while we had Todd Schrupp talk over the start of the Santa Anita race so that we could get the full Kurt Becker call from Keeneland. I wonder, why couldn’t we get a partial call from Frank Mirahmadi? A little bit of Frank is better than no Frank.

Guess what, it happened again with the ninth at Keeneland and the fourth at Santa Anita. Schrupp even wondered aloud if there were phones between the East Coast and West Coast to keep this from happening again. But, yet it did.

Folks, it’s not that difficult to coordinate post times on a Thursday. Now, this is not TVG’s fault and I’m guessing there is something about the contract with showing—and hearing--all Keeneland races live, trumps that of hearing all Santa Anita races live. We did get to see both on split screen.

Again, TVG could have given us a partial call of Santa Anita before switching to Keeneland but they didn’t.

I can forgive racing for it happening the first time it happened, but the second race?

Finally by the third of these races—the 10th at Keeneland and fifth at Santa Anita—they got it figured out and there was enough separation to get both races, including audio, live for viewers.

I’ve said it before, if horse racing eventually goes away, the death certificate will read: suicide.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Thursday was pretty much a runway for Mo See Call, who never trailed in the $53,000 mile allowance. She won the race for fillies and mares by 5 ¼ lengths. At one point it look like Flor de La Mar, the favorite, was going to make a move but Mo See Cal had more than enough left in the tank and won easily.

Mo See Cal, trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Abel Cedillo, paid $5.20, $2.80 and $2.20. Zusha was second and Starr of Quality finished third.

“We took the blinkers off, but she’s just fast,” Miller told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “On paper, it didn’t look like there was much speed in here, so we just thought we’d do the opposite of what everybody else was doing and it worked out.”

Santa Anita preview

Friday’s card is eight races, an a lot of them have tags on them. Post is 1 p.m. Now, once again, the field sizes are better than one would expect. Could the horse population be coming back at Santa Anita? One can only hope.

Three of the races are on the turf and the feature is a Cal-bred allowance/optional claimer for 3 and up going six furlongs. The favorite, at 5-2, is lightly raced Satanta for trainer Jeff Mullins and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. The 4-year-old gelding has won one-of-two races, both this year at Del Mar. He won his maiden special and finished fifth in an allowance.

The second favorite is Clem Labine, at 3-1, for Steve Miyadi and Abel Cedillo. He’s one-for-five lifetime and winless in four tries this year. His last four races, all allowances, he was 2-3-2-2. Given that he’s named after a old baseball player, it’s no surprise he’s owned by Nick Alexander.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 7, 7, 8, 9 (1 also eligible), 8, 9 (3 ae).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 6 Kylemore (6-1)

Kylemore has both early and late speed and that can give jockey Tyler Baze some options in this race at a very nice 6-1 or more price. With the top last race speed and late pace this horse is just as fast as the top choices and is a must use in the Pick 4.

Thursday’s result: Party Town went off at 14-1 at post time and under a perfect ride by Tyler Baze powered home down the stretch to win. Party Town paid $30.20 for the win.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“A $60,422 Pick 6 carryover will head the Friday night card at Los Alamitos. Eight races are on tap with the Pick 6 sequence beginning in the third race. First post is 7 p.m. With new money expected to be wagered, the pool should be around $200,000.

“The feature is a $13,400 allowance in the eighth race featuring an eight-horse field led by 2019 derby finalists Galloping Goddess and Delayed Steal. Galloping Goddess will be making his first start since finishing sixth in the Governor’s Cup Derby on July 27. Delayed Steal was disqualified for interference in the Grade 2 Golden State Derby in mid-August and returned with a fifth-place finish in a trial to the PCQHRA Breeders Derby.

“El Angel Corona will go after his third straight win and second in stakes races in the $30,000 Autumn Handicap at 350 yards on Saturday night. The Corona Czech colt has been a consistent performer all season and has finished in the money in all six starts. Three of those have been victories, including a 1 1/4 length maiden triumph on May 24 and a head victory in the California Breeders Freshman Stakes on July 27. He won the a trial by a half-length and will run in the PCQHRA Breeders Futurity on Sept. 15. Jonathan Roman will ride the homebred colt.

“The feature race of the weekend is the Grade 1, $125,000 Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship at 440 yards. Ed Allred’s He Looks Hot, the defending winner of this race, will look to become the seventh horse to win this race more than once. The 10-horse field will feature six Grade 1 stakes winners. In addition to He Looks Hot, the other Grade 1 winners are BH Lisas Boy, Jesstacartel, Katies Easy Moves, Hotstepper, and Tarzanito. The winner of this race will earn a provisional berth to the $600,000 Champion of Champions to be held here on Dec. 14.

“Recapping last week, 25-1 Sass Go Blue won the Grade 2, $355,000 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity, while fastest qualifier Mister Appolitical held off Chocolatito by a nose to win the Grade 3, $150,000 PCQHRA Breeders Derby. As for the Los Alamitos Equine Sale, the average price for the 223 quarter-horse yearlings sold increased by 13%. Consigned by Ed Allred, Better Version, a colt by Favorite Cartel out of Make Over, was purchased for the sale topping price of $247,000 by trainer Chris O’Dell for owners La Feliz Montana Racing and MRB Racing.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 6 Trickey (5-2)

He missed the break by nearly two lengths when sixth from the rail post vs. stronger in last and galloped out with good energy. He also hesitated at the start when only beaten a neck two races back and finally draws near the outside after starting his first three races from posts one and two. Chocolate Red Hot, beaten only a neck after breaking sharp in his last out, is one to beat along with debut runner Kool Foose, who improved in last 12.5 gate drill. I suggest a win wager on Trickey and make exactas of 6-4 and 6-7.

Final thought

Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.