Racing! Let’s look at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as I’m still in shock at how the Dodgers season ended and hoping someone can explain Dave Roberts’ late-game pitching decisions.
Lots of time between now and Nov. 1, but that’s not going to stop us from looking at the contenders to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. It’s the centerpiece on the first of two days of racing. Last year’s winner was Game Winner for Bob Baffert.
Let’s see who the contenders are, with the idea that not all these horses will be running in the race.
American Theorem (trainer: George Papaprodromou, jockey: Tiago Pereira) Record 2-1-1-0; son of American Pharoah was second in the American Pharoah at Santa Anita.
Chance It (Saffie Joseph, Tyler Gaffalione) 5-3-2-0; Won two black type Florida-bred races and finished second in another.
Dennis’ Moment (Dale Romans, Irad Ortiz, Jr.) 3-2-0-0; Won the Iroqoius Stakes at Churchill Downs. Lost his jockey in his first race.
Eight Rings (Bob Baffert, John Velazquez) 3-2-0-0; Won the American Pharoah. Lost his jockey in the Del Mar Futurity.
Flap Jack (Jack Sisterson, Sophie Doyle) 3-1-1-0; Won the Arlington-Washington Futurity.
Green Light Go (Jim Jerkens; Junior Alvarado) 3-2-1-0; Won the Saratoga Special Stakes and second in the Champagne Stakes.
Maxfield (Brendan Walsh, Jose Ortiz) 2-2-0-0; Won the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Kenneland by 5 ½ lengths.
Scabbard (Eddie Kenneally, Corey Lanerie) 3-1-2-0; Second in both the Iroqoius and Saratoga Special.
Shoplifted (Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario) 3-1-1-0; Second in Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga and fifth in American Pharoah.
Storm the Court (Peter Eurton, Flavien Prat) 3-1-0-1; Third in American Pharoah. Lost his jockey in Del Mar Futurity.
Tiz the Law (Barclay Tagg, Manuel Franco) 2-2-0-0; Won the Champagne Stakes.
Wrecking Crew (Peter Miller, Abel Cedillo) 3-1-2-0; Second in the Del Mar Futurity and Best Pal Stakes, both at Del Mar.
It’s still pretty early to know who from this field will run and who has been left of the list. But it’s a start.
Keeneland more important than SA?
It wasn’t intentional or just the usual ridiculousness of racing, well, maybe it actually was, but because of a malfunction at Keeneland, the eighth race at Kentucky and the third at Santa Anita went off at the same time. TVG stayed split screen and while we had Todd Schrupp talk over the start of the Santa Anita race so that we could get the full Kurt Becker call from Keeneland. I wonder, why couldn’t we get a partial call from Frank Mirahmadi? A little bit of Frank is better than no Frank.
Guess what, it happened again with the ninth at Keeneland and the fourth at Santa Anita. Schrupp even wondered aloud if there were phones between the East Coast and West Coast to keep this from happening again. But, yet it did.
Folks, it’s not that difficult to coordinate post times on a Thursday. Now, this is not TVG’s fault and I’m guessing there is something about the contract with showing—and hearing--all Keeneland races live, trumps that of hearing all Santa Anita races live. We did get to see both on split screen.
Again, TVG could have given us a partial call of Santa Anita before switching to Keeneland but they didn’t.
I can forgive racing for it happening the first time it happened, but the second race?
Finally by the third of these races—the 10th at Keeneland and fifth at Santa Anita—they got it figured out and there was enough separation to get both races, including audio, live for viewers.
I’ve said it before, if horse racing eventually goes away, the death certificate will read: suicide.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Thursday was pretty much a runway for Mo See Call, who never trailed in the $53,000 mile allowance. She won the race for fillies and mares by 5 ¼ lengths. At one point it look like Flor de La Mar, the favorite, was going to make a move but Mo See Cal had more than enough left in the tank and won easily.
Mo See Cal, trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Abel Cedillo, paid $5.20, $2.80 and $2.20. Zusha was second and Starr of Quality finished third.
“We took the blinkers off, but she’s just fast,” Miller told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “On paper, it didn’t look like there was much speed in here, so we just thought we’d do the opposite of what everybody else was doing and it worked out.”
Santa Anita preview
Friday’s card is eight races, an a lot of them have tags on them. Post is 1 p.m. Now, once again, the field sizes are better than one would expect. Could the horse population be coming back at Santa Anita? One can only hope.
Three of the races are on the turf and the feature is a Cal-bred allowance/optional claimer for 3 and up going six furlongs. The favorite, at 5-2, is lightly raced Satanta for trainer Jeff Mullins and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. The 4-year-old gelding has won one-of-two races, both this year at Del Mar. He won his maiden special and finished fifth in an allowance.
The second favorite is Clem Labine, at 3-1, for Steve Miyadi and Abel Cedillo. He’s one-for-five lifetime and winless in four tries this year. His last four races, all allowances, he was 2-3-2-2. Given that he’s named after a old baseball player, it’s no surprise he’s owned by Nick Alexander.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 7, 7, 8, 9 (1 also eligible), 8, 9 (3 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 6 Kylemore (6-1)
Kylemore has both early and late speed and that can give jockey Tyler Baze some options in this race at a very nice 6-1 or more price. With the top last race speed and late pace this horse is just as fast as the top choices and is a must use in the Pick 4.
Thursday’s result: Party Town went off at 14-1 at post time and under a perfect ride by Tyler Baze powered home down the stretch to win. Party Town paid $30.20 for the win.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“A $60,422 Pick 6 carryover will head the Friday night card at Los Alamitos. Eight races are on tap with the Pick 6 sequence beginning in the third race. First post is 7 p.m. With new money expected to be wagered, the pool should be around $200,000.
“The feature is a $13,400 allowance in the eighth race featuring an eight-horse field led by 2019 derby finalists Galloping Goddess and Delayed Steal. Galloping Goddess will be making his first start since finishing sixth in the Governor’s Cup Derby on July 27. Delayed Steal was disqualified for interference in the Grade 2 Golden State Derby in mid-August and returned with a fifth-place finish in a trial to the PCQHRA Breeders Derby.
“El Angel Corona will go after his third straight win and second in stakes races in the $30,000 Autumn Handicap at 350 yards on Saturday night. The Corona Czech colt has been a consistent performer all season and has finished in the money in all six starts. Three of those have been victories, including a 1 1/4 length maiden triumph on May 24 and a head victory in the California Breeders Freshman Stakes on July 27. He won the a trial by a half-length and will run in the PCQHRA Breeders Futurity on Sept. 15. Jonathan Roman will ride the homebred colt.
“The feature race of the weekend is the Grade 1, $125,000 Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship at 440 yards. Ed Allred’s He Looks Hot, the defending winner of this race, will look to become the seventh horse to win this race more than once. The 10-horse field will feature six Grade 1 stakes winners. In addition to He Looks Hot, the other Grade 1 winners are BH Lisas Boy, Jesstacartel, Katies Easy Moves, Hotstepper, and Tarzanito. The winner of this race will earn a provisional berth to the $600,000 Champion of Champions to be held here on Dec. 14.
“Recapping last week, 25-1 Sass Go Blue won the Grade 2, $355,000 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity, while fastest qualifier Mister Appolitical held off Chocolatito by a nose to win the Grade 3, $150,000 PCQHRA Breeders Derby. As for the Los Alamitos Equine Sale, the average price for the 223 quarter-horse yearlings sold increased by 13%. Consigned by Ed Allred, Better Version, a colt by Favorite Cartel out of Make Over, was purchased for the sale topping price of $247,000 by trainer Chris O’Dell for owners La Feliz Montana Racing and MRB Racing.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 6 Trickey (5-2)
He missed the break by nearly two lengths when sixth from the rail post vs. stronger in last and galloped out with good energy. He also hesitated at the start when only beaten a neck two races back and finally draws near the outside after starting his first three races from posts one and two. Chocolate Red Hot, beaten only a neck after breaking sharp in his last out, is one to beat along with debut runner Kool Foose, who improved in last 12.5 gate drill. I suggest a win wager on Trickey and make exactas of 6-4 and 6-7.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 10.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.13 48.78 1:15.37 1:29.51 1:43.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|122
|7
|6
|7–1
|7–7½
|5–½
|3–1½
|1–2¼
|Roman
|6.30
|5
|Probable
|117
|5
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Velez
|30.20
|1
|Lucky Brite Eye
|122
|1
|7
|4–1
|4–½
|4–2
|2–hd
|3–6½
|Pereira
|3.30
|9
|Ancona
|122
|8
|2
|6–hd
|5–hd
|3–½
|4–3½
|4–4¾
|Franco
|0.80
|2
|Flying Flirt
|122
|2
|3
|5–1½
|6–2½
|7–1½
|6–2
|5–4
|Johnson
|52.00
|6
|Northern Encounter
|115
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–2¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|103.80
|3
|Alicia's Pride
|122
|3
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|6–1
|7–½
|7–¾
|Figueroa
|6.90
|4
|Vidalia
|122
|4
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–1½
|8
|Sanchez
|9.00
|8
|REDS SACRED APPEAL
|14.60
|6.20
|3.60
|5
|PROBABLE
|18.20
|10.60
|1
|LUCKY BRITE EYE
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$124.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-1-9)
|$85.80
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-1-9-2)
|$938.85
|Carryover $2,411
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-1)
|$155.75
Winner–Reds Sacred Appeal Ch.f.3 by Twice the Appeal out of Divine Legacy, by Full Mandate. Bred by Rusty and Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Lisa Bernard. Owner: Lisa Bernard. Mutuel Pool $122,412 Exacta Pool $74,824 Superfecta Pool $49,669 Super High Five Pool $3,116 Trifecta Pool $54,450. Scratched–My S V R.
REDS SACRED APPEAL angled in on the first turn and chased a bit off the rail, swung three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the advantage three wide nearing the sixteenth pole and won clear. PROBABLE went up to prompt the pace three deep, took the lead outside a rival leaving the second turn, inched clear, drifted out some into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the drive, was between foes nearing the sixteenth marker and held second. LUCKY BRITE EYE pulled along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail past midstretch and was outfinished. ANCONA four wide into the first turn, chased outside then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. FLYING FLIRT pulled and steadied approaching the first turn and again midway on that turn, chased just off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch, angled in leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. NORTHERN ENCOUNTER four wide into the first turn, dropped back off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. ALICIA'S PRIDE stalked early then bid between foes leaving the first turn to press the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. VIDALIA had speed between horses then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, stalked leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.41 46.79 59.12 1:05.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Prayer Warrior
|122
|7
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1
|1–2¼
|T Baze
|10.80
|2
|Verynsky
|124
|2
|6
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–2
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|4.00
|5
|Concord Jet
|122
|5
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–2½
|Pereira
|15.20
|3
|Don'tteasethetiger
|122
|3
|3
|7–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|4–½
|Maldonado
|7.40
|1
|I Belong to Becky
|122
|1
|9
|8–½
|9
|6–hd
|5–¾
|Talamo
|1.40
|4
|Just Hit Play
|122
|4
|1
|6–1
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–1¼
|Flores
|36.50
|9
|Thin Line
|122
|9
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–½
|7–ns
|Mn Garcia
|3.00
|8
|Fifteen to Vegas
|117
|8
|7
|5–½
|6–1
|9
|8–3¾
|Velez
|43.90
|6
|Golden Image
|122
|6
|8
|9
|8–hd
|8–hd
|9
|Franco
|49.20
|7
|PRAYER WARRIOR
|23.60
|8.80
|6.00
|2
|VERYNSKY
|5.80
|4.20
|5
|CONCORD JET
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$249.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$60.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-5-3)
|$513.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-5)
|$365.00
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-5-3-1)
|Carryover $4,576
Winner–Prayer Warrior Dbb.c.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Unbridled Prayer, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Owner: Saratoga West. Mutuel Pool $169,883 Daily Double Pool $27,342 Exacta Pool $111,270 Superfecta Pool $49,135 Trifecta Pool $69,723 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,836. Claimed–I Belong to Becky by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
PRAYER WARRIOR dueled between horses then outside a rival, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. VERYNSKY saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, bid inside past midstretch, and outfinished a rival for the place. CONCORD JET had speed between rivals then dueled a bit off the rail to the stretch, was between foes in upper stretch was outfinished for second. DON'TTEASETHETIGER bobbled some at the start, chased outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. I BELONG TO BECKY broke a bit slowly, went up inside to chase the pace, split horses on the turn, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. JUST HIT PLAY stalked between horses, fell back inside on the turn and did not rally. THIN LINE dueled outside rivals, stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. FIFTEEN TO VEGAS stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. GOLDEN IMAGE settled off the rail then chased outside on the turn, came out six wide into the stretch and did not rally.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.63 48.10 1:14.72 1:28.97 1:43.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Billy K
|117
|1
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|1–4
|1–4½
|1–4¼
|Velez
|6.50
|5
|Circleofcolor
|122
|5
|8
|8
|7–1
|4–hd
|2–4
|2–4¾
|Franco
|13.40
|7
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|122
|7
|5
|7–1½
|6–hd
|7–4
|5–2
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|6.50
|4
|Sharp Turn
|122
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–3
|5–1
|3–1
|4–6¼
|Pena
|11.80
|2
|Text Dont Call
|122
|2
|4
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–2¼
|Cedillo
|0.70
|8
|Totally Normal
|115
|8
|2
|6–hd
|8
|8
|8
|6–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.30
|6
|Way too Cute
|122
|6
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–1
|7–2½
|7–3½
|Figueroa
|42.80
|3
|Fran's Empire
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|6–½
|8
|Roman
|17.60
|1
|BILLY K
|15.00
|8.40
|5.00
|5
|CIRCLEOFCOLOR
|15.60
|11.00
|7
|VANNAVANNA BO BANA
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$188.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$86.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-7-4)
|$358.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-7)
|$210.95
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-7-4-2)
|Carryover $7,814
Winner–Billy K B.f.2 by Broken Vow out of Cayman Sunrise, by Petionville. Bred by Respite Farm (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $80,673 Daily Double Pool $22,713 Exacta Pool $56,815 Superfecta Pool $27,945 Trifecta Pool $36,350 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,242. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-1) paid $440.80. Pick Three Pool $33,775.
BILLY K had good early speed and pressed the pace inside, took the lead on the second turn and kicked clear, continued clear under urging through the drive, drifted out then in a bit from the whip and proved best. CIRCLEOFCOLOR chased outside a rival then inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and was clearly second best. VANNAVANNA BO BANA four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased between foes then a bit off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. SHARP TURN stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went outside the runner-up on the second turn, angled in entering the stretch, came a bit off the fence in the drive and was edged for third. TEXT DONT CALL stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TOTALLY NORMAL five wide into the first turn, chased four wide then three deep leaving the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn and also weakened. WAY TOO CUTE stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. FRAN'S EMPIRE dueled outside the winner, stalked on the second turn, dropped back between horses into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.17 44.40 56.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Party Town
|122
|4
|3
|4–3
|4–3
|2–hd
|1–1
|T Baze
|14.10
|5
|Too Late
|122
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–1
|Gutierrez
|3.00
|2
|Lighthouse
|119
|2
|8
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|Prat
|0.90
|7
|Witch's Vow
|122
|7
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|4–3
|4–4¼
|Pereira
|20.00
|8
|Vodka Twist
|122
|8
|4
|5–½
|5–3
|5–4
|5–1
|Van Dyke
|12.00
|3
|Kadesh
|122
|3
|5
|8
|8
|8
|6–¾
|Fuentes
|22.20
|1
|Honeywhiskeynwine
|119
|1
|7
|7–1½
|7–1½
|7–1
|7–1¼
|Sanchez
|43.80
|6
|Connection
|117
|6
|6
|6–1
|6–hd
|6–½
|8
|Velez
|4.60
|4
|PARTY TOWN
|30.20
|7.40
|4.60
|5
|TOO LATE
|4.80
|3.00
|2
|LIGHTHOUSE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$212.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$65.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-7)
|$151.46
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-2-7-8)
|$13,058.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2)
|$101.20
Winner–Party Town Dbb.c.2 by Shackleford out of Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $151,668 Daily Double Pool $13,858 Exacta Pool $98,661 Superfecta Pool $52,836 Super High Five Pool $6,872 Trifecta Pool $68,943. Scratched–Drasario (IRE), Much More Halo.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-4) paid $1,092.65. Pick Three Pool $25,797.
PARTY TOWN saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room in midstretch, bid outside the runner-up a sixteenth out under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. TOO LATE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail then inched away inside on the turn, fought back in deep stretch and held second. LIGHTHOUSE a bit slow to begin, went up inside then pressed between foes, stalked alongside a rival then just off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and held third. WITCH'S VOW prompted the pace outside foes then stalked alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. VODKA TWIST chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. KADESH settled a bit off the rail to the stretch, angled inward in the drive and did not rally. HONEYWHISKEYNWINE broke a bit slowly, chased inside then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CONNECTION between rivals early, chased a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and inside on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked a further response.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.57 46.43 59.39 1:12.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Howbeit
|122
|7
|4
|4–1
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|2.00
|4
|Riding With Dino
|122
|4
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|1.50
|2
|Vastly Deep
|122
|2
|1
|5–hd
|4–2½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Flores
|11.50
|3
|Delp
|122
|3
|6
|8
|8
|5–½
|4–3
|Sanchez
|41.00
|8
|Drippin Sauce
|117
|6
|8
|6–2
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–1½
|Velez
|5.30
|1
|Side Street Dave
|122
|1
|7
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–8
|6–3¼
|Franco
|37.70
|5
|Mainframe Judy
|122
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–1
|7–22½
|Fuentes
|5.50
|10
|Seesawsam
|122
|8
|2
|3–½
|5–hd
|8
|8
|Figueroa
|45.00
|9
|HOWBEIT
|6.00
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|RIDING WITH DINO
|3.40
|3.00
|2
|VASTLY DEEP
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)
|$111.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-2-3)
|$29.87
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-2-3-8)
|$389.00
|Carryover $519
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-2)
|$17.80
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-7)
|$25.40
Winner–Howbeit B.c.2 by Secret Circle out of Emerlaude, by El Corredor. Bred by University of Kentucky (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $189,417 Daily Double Pool $20,048 Exacta Pool $95,446 Superfecta Pool $49,503 Super High Five Pool $2,718 Trifecta Pool $62,402. Scratched–Carpe Noctem, Clear to Close.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-9) paid $343.85. Pick Three Pool $25,932. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-4-9) 24 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,371.95. Pick Four Pool $137,488. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-7-1-4-9) 8 tickets with 5 correct paid $27,802.85. Pick Five Pool $258,662. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-4-7) paid $45.20.
HOWBEIT stalked three wide, came three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside the runner-up under left handed urging in midstretch and inched away late. RIDING WITH DINO bobbled some at the start, had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then outside a rival, fought back inside the winner in the stretch, could not match that one late but held second. VASTLY DEEP saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. DELP chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. DRIPPIN SAUCE squeezed a bit at the start, chased off the rail then three deep, went four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SIDE STREET DAVE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MAINFRAME JUDY broke out a bit, stalked between foes early then bid inside to press the pace, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. SEESAWSAM prompted the pace three deep, dropped back on the turn, was in a bit tight three wide between foes a quarter mile out, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.12 47.87 1:12.40 1:25.24 1:38.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Mo See Cal
|125
|5
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–5
|1–5¼
|Cedillo
|1.60
|2
|Zusha
|123
|2
|1
|4–1½
|5
|4–4
|3–½
|2–1
|Van Dyke
|7.20
|1
|Starr of Quality
|125
|1
|4
|2–hd
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–10
|3–1
|Pereira
|4.10
|3
|Flor de La Mar
|120
|3
|5
|5
|3–hd
|2–1½
|2–hd
|4–21
|Smith
|1.30
|4
|Querida Dubai
|125
|4
|3
|3–½
|2–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Bejarano
|15.20
|5
|MO SEE CAL
|5.20
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|ZUSHA
|5.20
|2.80
|1
|STARR OF QUALITY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$18.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$12.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)
|$17.05
Winner–Mo See Cal Grr.f.4 by Uncle Mo out of Do Dat Blues, by Lydgate. Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $138,386 Daily Double Pool $22,296 Exacta Pool $72,066 Trifecta Pool $70,017. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $90.70. Pick Three Pool $25,528. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-7-5) paid $18.95.
MO SEE CAL had speed three deep then inched away leaving the first turn, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, kicked clear on the second turn and proved best under a couple left handed cracks of the whip in the stretch. ZUSHA stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. STARR OF QUALITY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and outfinished a rival for the show. FLOR DE LA MAR hopped some at the break, stalked off the rail then three deep on the backstretch, continued outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn and was outkicked for third. QUERIDA DUBAI (ARG) stalked three deep then between horses on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, angled in and gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.77 1:11.36 1:23.80 1:35.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Doc Yco Cheeks
|122
|8
|7
|7–2
|5–½
|5–1½
|2–hd
|1–1¾
|Bejarano
|2.80
|2
|Our Romance
|122
|2
|4
|3–1
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–1
|Franco
|8.10
|7
|Angel's Advocate
|125
|7
|9
|8–3
|8–2
|7–½
|6–1
|3–½
|T Baze
|6.20
|3
|Too Hot for Curlin
|122
|3
|8
|9
|9
|8–1
|7–2½
|4–½
|Prat
|3.20
|6
|Slew South
|117
|6
|6
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–1½
|Velez
|92.30
|4
|Miss Indefatigable
|115
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|6–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|16.40
|9
|Twirling Diamond
|122
|9
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–1
|7–2¼
|Gutierrez
|22.80
|1
|Y Not Sizzle
|122
|1
|3
|6–½
|7–2
|9
|9
|8–4½
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|5
|Wicked Liar
|122
|5
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1
|8–1
|9
|Talamo
|11.70
|8
|DOC YCO CHEEKS
|7.60
|5.40
|3.80
|2
|OUR ROMANCE
|8.20
|5.40
|7
|ANGEL'S ADVOCATE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$24.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$30.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-3)
|$99.19
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-7-3-6)
|$2,393.00
|Carryover $2,114
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7)
|$124.70
Winner–Doc Yco Cheeks Ch.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Sandy Cheeks, by Souvenir Copy. Bred by Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon and Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $221,383 Daily Double Pool $84,941 Exacta Pool $128,951 Superfecta Pool $79,780 Super High Five Pool $8,361 Trifecta Pool $95,724. Scratched–Goddess Aphrodite.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-8) paid $20.55. Pick Three Pool $127,124. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-9-5-8/10) 430 tickets with 4 correct paid $553.20. Pick Four Pool $311,613. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4-9-5-8/10) 48 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,663.55. Pick Five Pool $167,519. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-1-4-9-5-8/10) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $18,116.16. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $67,830. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $82,759.
DOC YCO CHEEKS stalked outside a rival then three deep to the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. OUR ROMANCE saved ground stalking the pace, got through along the fence in the stretch then bid inside a furlong out and held second. ANGEL'S ADVOCATE a bit slow to begin and squeezed some, angled in and tugged inside then saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and outfinished rivals for the show. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN settled off the pace inside then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. SLEW SOUTH chased between horses then a bit off the rail, was briefly in a bit tight leaving the second turn, angled in, came out in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. MISS INDEFATIGABLE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came out a bit into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened late. TWIRLING DIAMOND stalked three deep then bid three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. Y NOT SIZZLE saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. WICKED LIAR stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the second turn and weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,220
|$314,403
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$913,490
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,306,310
|TOTAL
|2,220
|$4,534,203
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, October 11.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|El Chapin
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Sally Rivera
|30-1
|50,000
|2
|Brickyard Ride
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Carnelian Hero
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|50,000
|4
|Govenor Cinch
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|50,000
|5
|You'reright Again
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|7-2
|50,000
|6
|Mahi Mahi
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|50,000
|7
|Sweet Boy
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Smiling to Excess
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|8-5
|2
|Freedom Ride
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-2
|3
|Vegan
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-5
|40,000
|4
|Destiny's Journey
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|5
|Roses for Laura
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fravel
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|2
|Jetovator
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|3
|Coast of Roan
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Bud Knight
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
|5
|Cool Your Jets
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Shelbe Ruis
|2-1
|6
|Cafe Clara
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|James F. Sayler
|12-1
|7
|Summer Fun
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Truest Reward
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Wild Cat Canyon
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Rineshaft
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|5-2
|20,000
|4
|Fortnite Dance
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Harliss
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Val Brinkerhoff
|2-1
|20,000
|6
|U S Hero
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Disputed
|Evin Roman
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|15-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Loud Mouth
|Assael Espinoza
|123
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|32,000
|2
|Concur
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|R Cha Cha
|Donnie Meche
|123
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|32,000
|4
|Leroy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|123
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|12-1
|32,000
|5
|Getaloadofthis
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|32,000
|6
|Top Brass
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|32,000
|7
|Shane Zain
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|32,000
|8
|Rocko's Wheel
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|32,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Soberano
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|20-1
|25,000
|2
|Zip the Monkey
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|Martin F. Jones
|6-1
|25,000
|3
|Offshore
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|25,000
|4
|Start a Runnin
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Moonlight Drive
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|25,000
|6
|Kylemore
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Ryan Hanson
|6-1
|25,000
|7
|Impression
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|William Spawr
|5-1
|8
|Play Hard to Get
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|25,000
|9
|Fabozzi
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|10
|Forever Juanito
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|25,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rick's Dream
|Efrain Hernandez
|123
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|2
|Onthewingsofadream
|Evin Roman
|125
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|3
|Tiger Strike
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|4
|It's Fitting
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|5
|Satanta
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|6
|Clem Labine
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|7
|Minoso
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|8
|Ishi
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Peter Miller
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Laker Jet
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|2
|Coldwater
|Mike Smith
|125
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|3
|Saburai
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|4
|Kittyhawk Lass
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|5
|Red Bunting
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|15-1
|6
|Trust Fund Kitty
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|7
|Posh Holly
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|8
|Flying to the Line
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|9
|Heathers Grey
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|Also Eligible
|10
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|11
|Lil Bit Dangerous
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|12
|Diamond of Value
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Alfredo Marquez
|20-1