Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Gymnast Simone Biles ties world championship medals record

APTOPIX Germany Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles reacts after completing her vault during her gold-medal winning effort Saturday at the gymnastics world championships.
(Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 12, 2019
9:39 AM
Share
STUTTGART, Germany — 

Simone Biles won the women’s vault competition Saturday to tie the record for most medals won by any gymnast at the world championships.

Biles successfully defended her title on Saturday by sticking the landing on her two vaults, a Cheng and an Amanar, for a score of 15.399. Biles’ U.S. teammate Jade Carey took the silver on 14.883, with Ellie Downie of Britain third on 14.816.

That takes Biles to 23 career world championship medals, equaling the mark set by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for any gymnast, male or female.

A year after becoming the Philippines’ first gymnast to win a medal, Carlos Yulo became his country’s first world champion with victory in the men’s floor exercise.

Advertisement

Last year’s bronze medalist, Yulo performed the most difficult routine of any of the eight finalists to score 15.3 and beat Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat by one-tenth of a point. Xiao Ruoteng of China took bronze with 14.933.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement