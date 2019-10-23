L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Redskins-Vikings winner in Thursday night football

NFL Thursday

WASHINGTON (1-6)

AT MINNESOTA (5-2)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PDT, Channel 11, NFL Network

Line: Vikings by 16

Over/Under: 42

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Redskins will keep the score down and hang around until the second half by keeping the ball on the ground. Eventually, the Vikings will pull away as the strategy falls apart. Vikings 24, Redskins 10

Troy Aikman says: “It’s no surprise, with Bill Callahan being an old offensive line coach, that the Redskins like to run the ball. They’re running it about 60% of the time. Considering that, and the way Mike Zimmer approaches the game on defense, that could make this the shortest game on record.”

Joe Buck says: “This is kind of like old-home week, and I’m going to lean on my spotter more than ever because Case Keenum and Adrian Peterson don’t play for the Vikings, they play for the Redskins. And Kirk Cousins doesn’t play for the Redskins, he plays for the Vikings. All of sudden Kirk Cousins looks like Aaron Rodgers.”