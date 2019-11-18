Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

USC band apologizes for playing during tribute to late Cal player

128th Tournament Of Roses Parade Presented By Honda
The USC marching band participates in the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2017.
(Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Nov. 18, 2019
8:48 AM
The USC band has apologized for playing during an on-field tribute to a California player who died earlier this year.

Former St. John Bosco standout and Long Beach City College transfer Bryce Turner had just finished his second season as a defensive back for the Golden Bears when he died in January after suffering a medical emergency during a non-team workout. He was 19.

The team announced it would honor Turner during its game against USC on Saturday night, with his family in attendance at Memorial Stadium.

But that moment was marred by the Spirit of Troy continuing to perform music from the stands as a video memorial of Turner was shown on the stadium’s screens.

The band quickly apologized on Twitter for “inadvertently performing” during the tribute.

Many fans did not accept the apology and expressed their beliefs that the incident was anything but inadvertent.

The Spirit of Troy has been directed by Arthur C. Bartner since 1970. He will retire following this season.

The band office did not immediately respond to messages from The Times regarding the incident Saturday night.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
