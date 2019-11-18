USC band apologizes for playing during tribute to late Cal player

The USC band has apologized for playing during an on-field tribute to a California player who died earlier this year.

Former St. John Bosco standout and Long Beach City College transfer Bryce Turner had just finished his second season as a defensive back for the Golden Bears when he died in January after suffering a medical emergency during a non-team workout. He was 19.

The team announced it would honor Turner during its game against USC on Saturday night, with his family in attendance at Memorial Stadium.

But that moment was marred by the Spirit of Troy continuing to perform music from the stands as a video memorial of Turner was shown on the stadium’s screens.

USC band plays while @CalFootball honors recently deceased player on the field. @USCTMB needs to apologize or not be invited back to Berkeley pic.twitter.com/X5hefPjGOE — Andy Nevis (@AVNevis) November 17, 2019

If you want to know what kind of people go to @USC , their band played over an entire tribute to a player/student who passed away earlier this year WHILE HIS FAMILY WAS ON THE FIELD SO YES THEY’RE ACTUAL TRASH. I guess money can’t buy you basic human decency. — lizette (@lizette_avina) November 17, 2019

The band quickly apologized on Twitter for “inadvertently performing” during the tribute.

Sincere apologies to the family of Bryce Turner and Cal fans for inadvertently performing during his memorial earlier. — The Spirit of Troy (@USCTMB) November 17, 2019

Many fans did not accept the apology and expressed their beliefs that the incident was anything but inadvertent.

It was inexcusably rude. His picture was on the video board for more than a few seconds, and it was obvious it was a memorial tribute. You all should have just stopped playing. An apology after the fact doesn't cut it. You play too much anyway - learn some etiquette. — Josette Walian (@oooda30) November 17, 2019

Visiting bands get instructions during games that tell them when and when not to play. USC was given these instructions and they knew exactly what they were doing. This organization is trash. https://t.co/QbhDOD2lxN — Matt Ha (@MattHaaa) November 17, 2019

it's not inadvertent when you are being told not to play and instead you play louder. Your band has no class. #GoBears — Evelyn B (@EvelynB93) November 17, 2019

USC band continued playing during our memorial for Bryce Turner. Completely disgraceful. Game producer telling them repeatedly to stop on the internal communications feed. Typical USC. pic.twitter.com/hQprzs4D2h — matt (@gobears99) November 17, 2019

I have been a USC fan for nearly 50 years and I am embarrassed by the insincere apology by this excellent band. I heard of the ASU debacle when you played as they tried to honor veterans. The band director should be sanctioned and there should be consequences for the leaders. — Ric Ruffinelli (@RicRuffinelli1) November 17, 2019

They were rude then and still rude now. This should be brought up to pac12. The conference should penalize band that is blatantly disrespectful and rude. — Perry H (@pierreJaune) November 17, 2019

The Spirit of Troy has been directed by Arthur C. Bartner since 1970. He will retire following this season.

The band office did not immediately respond to messages from The Times regarding the incident Saturday night.