Cal defensive back and former St. John Bosco player Bryce Turner dies at age 19

“Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said. “Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process.”