Sports

Sam Farmer predicts who will win Thursday’s NFL game between Jets and Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks for running room.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made plays with his legs and arm this season, making the Baltimore offense one of the most dangerous in the NFL this season.
(Rob Carr / Getty Images)
Dec. 11, 2019
5:58 PM
NFL Thursday

N.Y. JETS (5-8) at
BALTIMORE (11-2)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:15 p.m. PST
Line: Ravens by 15.
Over/under: 45.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Ravens are rolling and they’re the best team in the league. The Jets are up and down, but they can definitely stop the run. That should make things interesting … for a while. Ravens 35, Jets 17.
Troy Aikman says: “Lamar Jackson is doing all the things that we anticipated with his legs, but he’s making some amazing throws. Reading coverages, getting the ball out, not taking sacks. He’s playing winning football.”
Joe Buck says: “It’s been Lamar, Lamar, Lamar. But you start looking at what Mark Ingram is doing, the two guys in the middle of their defense, and their defensive front. And you realize the Ravens can beat you so many ways.”

