The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 13-3 (.813); season 132-75-1 (.638). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 11-4-1 (.733); season 111-92-5 (.547). Times are Pacific.

NE (10-3) at CIN (1-12)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Patriots 27, Bengals 21

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Patriots by 4. O/U: 401/2.

Getting embarrassed once a season is one thing, but it seems every time the Patriots face a decent opponent, they struggle. The one-win Bengals aren’t as horrible as their record suggests.

DEN (5-8) at KC (9-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Chiefs 28, Broncos 23

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Chiefs by 91/2. O/U: 451/2.

This looks a lot more interesting than it did a few weeks ago. Vic Fangio has a really tough defense, and Drew Lock is looking legit. Courtland Sutton is on his way to being a superstar. Still, KC gets the edge.

MIA (3-10) at NYG (2-11)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Dolphins 27, Giants 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Giants by 31/2. O/U: 461/2.

The Dolphins are still playing hard for Brian Flores. Do the Giants feel the same way with Pat Shurmur? Ryan Fitzpatrick might have enough magic left to lift Miami to victory in this one.

HOU (8-5) at TEN (8-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Titans 24, Texans 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Titans by 3. O/U: 50.

Ryan Tannehill is 6-1 as the starter for the Titans, and the Texans almost never give up 100 yards to a back on the ground. This figures to be interesting. Derrick Henry is a difference maker.

SEA (10-3) at CAR (5-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Seahawks 31, Panthers 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Seahawks by 6. O/U: 48.

The Seahawks are coming off a spirit-crushing loss and they’re hungry to stay in the NFC West race with San Francisco. The Panthers are rudderless, and the shine has come off QB Kyle Allen.

TB (6-7) at DET (3-9-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Buccaneers 28, Lions 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 47.

The Lions are going to try to establish the run, but they aren’t going to be able to move it far on the ground against Tampa Bay’s defense. You can run it on the Lions, and the Buccaneers know it.

CHI (7-6) at GB (10-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Packers 24, Bears 20

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Packers by 4. O/U: 401/2.

The Packers are living off a defensive name they earned early in the season, but they’re beatable. Mitch Trubisky has bounced back of late for the Bears, who are playing a lot better.

PHI (6-7) at WAS (3-10)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Eagles 27, Redskins 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Eagles by 41/2. O/U: 40.

Even though the hapless Redskins are still trying for Bill Callahan, Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz should be able to lead his team to a road win in Washington. The NFC East is brutal this season.

MIN (9-4) at LAC (5-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Vikings 27, Chargers 23

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Vikings by 21/2. O/U: 45.

Hard to know which Chargers team you’ll get from week to week. They’ve got some confidence after stomping the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Still, Minnesota has too much firepower.

CLE (6-7) at ARI (3-9-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Browns 31, Cardinals 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 48.

The Cardinals can’t stop anyone from throwing, so this could be a big day for Baker Mayfield. Kyler Murray has taken steps backwards in the last few weeks. Cleveland should take care of business.

JAC (4-9) at OAK (6-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Raiders 27, Jaguars 21

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Raiders by 61/2. O/U: 451/2.

The Jaguars have lost five in a row, all of them blowouts. They have packed it in for the season. The Raiders are playing their last game in Oakland, so they get their act together for a final Sunday.

LAR (8-5) at DAL (6-7)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Rams 34, Cowboys 23

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Rams by 1. O/U: 481/2.

Give Jared Goff time and he will pick you apart. The offensive line is providing that time, and Todd Gurley looks like himself again. The Cowboys have lost four of five, and their confidence is kaput.

ATL (4-9) at SF (11-2)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

49ers 30, Falcons 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 717.

Line: 49ers by 101/2. O/U: 47.

Any questions about Jimmy Garoppolo were answered the last two weeks by victories over Baltimore and New Orleans. The Falcons can’t run it at all, and throwing on the 49ers is really tough.

BUF (9-4) at PIT (8-5)

Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Steelers 23, Bills 18

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Steelers by 2. O/U: 36.

Hard to bet against the Steelers in primetime games, especially those played in Pittsburgh. Josh Allen is by far the better quarterback in this, but the Steelers can hold up defensively.

IND (6-7) at NO (10-3)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

Saints 34, Colts 23

TV: ESPN.

Line: Saints by 9. O/U: 46.

The Colts are definitely heading in the right direction in the long term, but they’re too banged up now. Saints will bounce back from an emotionally charged loss to San Francisco.

