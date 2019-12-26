Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
WNBA, players’ union say new collective bargaining agreement is close

Members of the Washington Mystics celebrate after defeating the Connecticut Sun to win the 2019 WNBA Finals on Oct. 10.
(Rob Carr / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Dec. 26, 2019
10:58 AM
NEW YORK — 

The WNBA and the players’ union announced Thursday that they have agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one.

The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in 2014. It was supposed to run through the 2021 season, but the players decided to opt out of the deal after the 2019 season.
In October, the two sides extended the deadline to Dec 31.

“We are making substantial progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement which we expect to finalize soon,” the WNBA and players’ union said in a joint statement Thursday.

“In the meantime, we have extended the current agreement through Jan. 15, 2020, and expect that free agency contract signings will begin on time on Feb. 1, 2020.”

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
