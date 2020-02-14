Anthony Davis wants to talk only about potato chips at NBA All-Star weekend

Lakers star Anthony Davis isn’t one to shy away from the media. Speaking to reporters is part of what Davis does on a regular basis, but perhaps Davis is taking the “break” in NBA All-Star break a little too seriously.

Appearing on the red carpet in Chicago before the start of the Celebrity and Rising Stars games Friday, Davis made it clear (through his publicist) he was interested in talking only about his new flavor of Ruffles potato chips. After being handed a bag of Ruffles lime-and-jalapeno-flavored chips on the red carpet, Davis was left hanging when no reporters asked him about his signature chips.

Anthony Davis is walking the red carpet at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. His publicist said he would only answer questions about Ruffles from us. We had no potato chip-related questions for him. pic.twitter.com/WbPg25X7Vy — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

It might not have been the most memorable moment of Davis’ career, but the Chicago native didn’t waste time mingling with celebrities and WNBA players attending Friday’s festivities at the Wintrust Arena. No word on whether they talked about Ruffles.

Chicago natives Anthony Davis and Quentin Richardson catching up before the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. pic.twitter.com/qfdbhvAmvK — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

Anthony Davis catching up with the WNBA All-Stars and Common and getting some shots up before the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. pic.twitter.com/CCBeLE5GLI — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

Times columnist Arash Markazi is providing a behind-the-scenes look at the NBA All-Star game this weekend. Be sure to follow @latimessports for Markazi’s latest updates.