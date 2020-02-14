Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Anthony Davis wants to talk only about potato chips at NBA All-Star weekend

Lakers star Anthony Davis is a big Ruffles fan.
(Getty Images for Ruffles)
By Times staff
Feb. 14, 2020
4:38 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis isn’t one to shy away from the media. Speaking to reporters is part of what Davis does on a regular basis, but perhaps Davis is taking the “break” in NBA All-Star break a little too seriously.

Appearing on the red carpet in Chicago before the start of the Celebrity and Rising Stars games Friday, Davis made it clear (through his publicist) he was interested in talking only about his new flavor of Ruffles potato chips. After being handed a bag of Ruffles lime-and-jalapeno-flavored chips on the red carpet, Davis was left hanging when no reporters asked him about his signature chips.

It might not have been the most memorable moment of Davis’ career, but the Chicago native didn’t waste time mingling with celebrities and WNBA players attending Friday’s festivities at the Wintrust Arena. No word on whether they talked about Ruffles.

Times columnist Arash Markazi is providing a behind-the-scenes look at the NBA All-Star game this weekend. Be sure to follow @latimessports for Markazi’s latest updates.

