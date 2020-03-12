UCLA cancels football practices until after spring break over coronavirus concerns

UCLA football canceled its two remaining spring practices before final exams amid growing coronavirus concern, the team announced Thursday morning. The Bruins were scheduled to practice Thursday and Saturday mornings and will now resume practice March 31. A break was previously built into the practice schedule for final exams and spring break.

The football team said in a statement that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” There have been no confirmed cases at UCLA.

On Tuesday, the athletic department announced that home athletic events would take place without fans and with just “essential personnel” until April 10. The school suspended in-person classes through the same date, which was the second week of spring quarter, and announced that winter-quarter final exams would be offered remotely. The statement from chancellor Gene Block added that “nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people” would be canceled.

Advertisement

When the football team opened camp last week, coach Chip Kelly had his largest contingent of players for a spring practice during his three-year UCLA tenure; 99 players reported for practice. Considering players, coaches and other staff, the number was growing large enough for concern as the coronavirus pandemic has already shut down professional leagues across the United States.