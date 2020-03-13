Masters golf tournament postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

The Masters golf tournament has been postponed.

Fred S. Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced in a memo Friday that “the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.”

The Masters was to take place next month, over Easter weekend, and was to be preceded by the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, which also have been postponed to “some later date.”

Ridley wrote that Augusta National will continue to work with all involved national, state, and local authorities and, “We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.”

“We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons,” he wrote. “Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated.”

The club will share updates and any additional information at Masters.com.

The Players Championship started as scheduled Thursday in front of spectators in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. But after initially announcing the remainder of the event would be played with no spectators present, the PGA later in the day decided to cancel the rest of the tournament and all events through the Velero Texas Open, scheduled for April 2-5 in San Antonio.