Sports

Masters golf tournament postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Tiger wins the Masters
Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters tournament on April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
March 13, 2020
7:19 AM
The Masters golf tournament has been postponed.

Fred S. Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced in a memo Friday that “the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.”

The Masters was to take place next month, over Easter weekend, and was to be preceded by the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, which also have been postponed to “some later date.”

Ridley wrote that Augusta National will continue to work with all involved national, state, and local authorities and, “We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.”

“We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons,” he wrote. “Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated.”

The club will share updates and any additional information at Masters.com.

The Players Championship started as scheduled Thursday in front of spectators in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. But after initially announcing the remainder of the event would be played with no spectators present, the PGA later in the day decided to cancel the rest of the tournament and all events through the Velero Texas Open, scheduled for April 2-5 in San Antonio.

SportsHealth: Coronavirus
Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
