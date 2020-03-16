Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert: ‘It took a while for me to kind of cool off’

Donovan Mitchell is one of two Utah Jazz players who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. He indicated in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” from isolation Monday that he initially wasn’t happy with Rudy Gobert, his teammate who appeared to have a careless attitude about the outbreak before becoming the first NBA player to test positive for the virus while the team was on the road in Oklahoma City.

In a widely circulated clip from a postgame news conference a week ago, Gobert is seen touching all of the reporters’ microphones and recorders in an apparent attempt to make light of the global outbreak. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Gobert also touched teammates and their belongings in a similar manner before learning Wednesday of his positive test.

Gobert has since publicly apologized “to the people that I might have endangered” and has donated more than $500,000 to support health services in the U.S. and France and employees of the team affected by the coronavirus.

When ABC’s Robin Roberts asked him about the Gobert situation Monday, Mitchell admitted, “It took a while for me to kind of cool off.”

EXCLUSIVE: “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine.” @NBA star @spidadmitchell speaks out for the first time from isolation since being diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being “asymptomatic.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/wZJBteQjtV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2020

But, Mitchell added, “I read what he said and I heard what he said, so I’m glad he’s doing OK, I’m glad I’m doing well.

“I’m just really happy, to be honest, Robin, that it’s just — I hate to say just two of us, but it wasn’t the whole [Jazz traveling] party. At the end of the day neither him or I have children at home. I know I have teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home, so I’m glad that we were able to kind of contain it as much as possible.”

Mitchell said he remains in isolation but has shown no symptoms of the virus.

“I could walk down the street if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it,” he said. “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus, is that you may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to who they’re going home to.”

Mitchell said he is working on a partnership with Salt Lake Granite School District to provide meals for students in need while schools are closed for the next two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.

Other than that, he is spending his time playing video games, watching movies and viewing some of his old basketball clips.

“I’ve watched myself through college. I’ve watched myself through the NBA,” Mitchell said. “It’s kind of bringing back good memories, but you miss the game, miss playing in front of some of the best fans in the world in the NBA.”