This day in sports: Teemu Selanne becomes first NHL rookie with a 70-goal season

The hot issue at the NFL owners meetings on this date in 2000 is the expected vote to fine participants for celebratory acts where two or more players are involved. The “Bob ’n’ Weave” is a dance that the league, which is trying to repair its image, wants to eliminate. T.J. Simers covers the meetings at Palm Beach, Fla.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament would have continued Saturday with Elite 8 games at the Honda Center, and also in Louisville, Washington, D.C. and Kansas City, Mo.

In other games that have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers were scheduled to play the Washington Wizards, whom they had beaten on Nov. 24 at Staples Center, 125-103. Anthony Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds while LeBron James contributed 11 assists.

The Clippers were to visit the Charlotte Hornets, a team they had beaten on Oct. 28 at home, 111-96, and benefited from Kawhi Leonard’s 30 points.

In hockey, Ducks were to continue a four-game trip at Vancouver. The Ducks were 2-0 against the Canucks this season, with a third game being canceled.

The Dodgers and Angels would have continued series against San Francisco and Houston, respectively

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1939 — The barnstorming Renaissance Five beat the National Basketball League champion Oshkosh All-Stars, 34-25, to win the first World Professional Basketball tournament in Chicago. Those covering the game make no mention that all the players for the Rens are African Americans and the All-Stars are all Caucasian.

1950 — City College of New York beats Bradley 71-68 in the NCAA final to become the only team to win NIT and NCAA titles in the same year. CCNY had topped Bradley 10 days earlier 69-61 in the NIT.

1977 — In his final game as coach, Al McGuire and Marquette beat Dean Smith and North Carolina 67-59 for the NCAA title at the Omni in Atlanta. Butch Lee scores 19 points in 40 minutes and Bo Ellis and Jim Boylan add 14 for Marquette. It is the school’s only NCAA basketball championship. Walter Davis is the Tar Heels’ top scorer with 20 points.

1982 — Louisiana Tech overcomes Cheyney State 76-62 in the NCAA’s first women’s championship. The tournament replaces the AIAW tournament which had been held since 1972.

1989 — Southwestern Louisiana pitchers Cathy McAllister and Stefni Whitton pitch back-to-back perfect games against Southeastern Louisiana, a first in NCAA Division I softball. McAllister strikes out 10 in a 5-0 victory and Whitton has 14 strikeouts in a 7-0 shutout.

1992 — Christian Laettner hits a 15-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give Duke a dramatic 104-103 overtime win over Kentucky. It gives the defending champion Blue Devils their fifth straight trip to the Final Four.

1992 — Chatsworth’s Eric Forkel records a 217-133 win over Bob Vespi in the title match of the Professional Bowlers Assn. $300,000 national championship. Forkel plays through touch lane conditions to pocket $55,000. Vespi’s 133 is a record for the lowest score ever in the tournament.

1993 — Teemu Selanne of the Winnipeg Jets scores his 69th and 70th goals in a 3-3 tie with the Kings. Selanne is the eighth player, and the first rookie, to post a 70-goal NHL season.

2011 — Skylar Diggins scores 24 points and second-seeded Notre Dame upsets top-seeded Tennessee 73-59 to advance to the women’s Final Four. The Fighting Irish were 0-20 against the Lady Vols but Nnemkadi Ogwumike dominates inside the paint with 23 points and 11 rebounds,

2012 — The NFL’s new rule for postseason overtime is expanded to the regular season on a 30-2 vote by the owners. All games that go into overtime cannot end on a field goal on the first possession.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press