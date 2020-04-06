Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Aaron Donald is a unanimous pick for the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald added to his list of honors Monday by being named to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2010s.
Rams defensive end Aaron Donald added to his list of honors Monday by being named to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2010s.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 6, 2020
12:40 PM
Share

The 2010s were quite a decade for Aaron Donald.

He has made the Pro Bowl every season since the Rams drafted him 13th overall in 2014. He was named defensive rookie of the year that season and defensive player of the year in 2017 and 2018. He led the NFL in sacks with 20.5 in 2018 and led the league in tackles for loss with 25 in 2018 and 20 in 2019.

It makes sense that the Rams defensive end was one of eight unanimous selections for the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, which was announced Monday morning.

“I don’t see myself as somebody special,” Donald told The Times’ Gary Klein last fall. “I just see myself as Aaron, the same guy I’ve been all my life.”

Advertisement

Punter Johnny Hekker, who has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles, was also one of the 52 players chosen by the the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Hekker set a Super Bowl record with his 65-yard punt against the New England Patriots in 2019.

“I am honored to have been selected to the 2010’s all decade team,” Hekker tweeted. “I am immediately reminded of my amazing teammates that have had a huge hand in my production as a punter. Nobody can play this game alone! Here is to the next decade!”

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and safety Eric Weddle, each of whom spent a season with the Rams in Los Angeles, also made the list. Weddle and offensive flex player/punt returner Darren Sproles spent time with the Chargers during the last decade, but before the team moved from San Diego to L.A.

The other unanimous choices were quarterback Tom Brady (who also made the 2000s All-Decade Team), running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda, defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Von Miller and kicker Justin Tucker.

Advertisement

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made the list for the second decade in a row. He is joined by current Seattle Seahawks coach and former USC coach Pete Carroll.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who set multiple passing records during the 2010s, but won his only Super Bowl following the 2009 season, was left off the list in favor of Brady and the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. One-time Rams defensive back Aqib Talib, who returned 10 interceptions for touchdowns during the decade, also did not make the cut. Neither did Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons.

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

* Unanimous choice

Quarterback
Tom Brady* (Patriots)
Aaron Rodgers (Packers)

Sports
Sam Farmer, Greg Cosell discuss top quarterbacks in upcoming NFL draft
NFL Draft 2020: Greg Cosell’s favorite quarterbacks
Sports
Sam Farmer, Greg Cosell discuss top quarterbacks in upcoming NFL draft
Quarterbacks expert Greg Cosell talks with L.A. Times reporter Sam Farmer about top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft in this Zoom chat.

Running back
Frank Gore (49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills)
Marshawn Lynch (Bills, Seahawks, Raiders)
LeSean McCoy (Eagles, Bills, Chiefs)
Adrian Peterson* (Vikings, Cardinals, Saints, Redskins)

Wide receiver
Antonio Brown (Steelers, Patriots)
Larry Fitzgerald (Cardinals)
Calvin Johnson (Lions)
Julio Jones (Falcons)

Flex
Darren Sproles (Chargers, Saints, Eagles)

Advertisement

Tight end
Rob Gronkowski (Patriots)
Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

Offensive tackle
Jason Peters (Eagles)
Tyron Smith (Cowboys)
Joe Staley (49ers)
Joe Thomas* (Browns)

Sports
Kyle Turley advocates cannabis as ‘cure’ for COVID-19, even after warnings from feds
SiriusXM Radio Row - Day 1
Sports
Kyle Turley advocates cannabis as ‘cure’ for COVID-19, even after warnings from feds
Former NFL player Kyle Turley is stepping away from his cannabis-related companies so he can privately advocate the products as a coronavirus cure.

Offensive guard
Jahri Evans (Saints, Packers)
Logan Mankins (Patriots, Buccaneers)
Zack Martin (Cowboys)
Marshal Yanda* (Ravens)

Center
Alex Mack (Browns, Falcons)
Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers)

Defensive end
Calais Campbell (Cardinals, Jaguars)
Cameron Jordan (Saints)
Julius Peppers (Bears, Packers, Panthers)
J.J. Watt* (Texans)

Defensive tackle
Geno Atkins (Bengals)
Fletcher Cox (Eagles)
Aaron Donald* (Rams)
Ndamukong Suh (Lions, Dolphins, Rams, Buccaneers)

Linebacker

Advertisement

Rams
Rams’ Aaron Donald heads to hometown Pittsburgh, where star was born and he still has roots
Aaron Donald football performance center at Pitt
Rams
Rams’ Aaron Donald heads to hometown Pittsburgh, where star was born and he still has roots
On Sunday, Aaron Donald returns to his hometown to play against his favorite team other than the Rams — the Pittsburgh Steelers.
More Coverage
New-look Rams aim for strong finish after near collapse in first half of season
Rams’ Brandin Cooks won’t play at Pittsburgh, but Clay Matthews should

Chandler Jones (Patriots, Cardinals)
Luke Kuechly (Panthers)
Khalil Mack (Raiders, Bears)
Von Miller* (Broncos)
Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)
Patrick Willis (49ers)

Cornerback
Patrick Peterson (Cardinals)
Darrelle Revis (Jets, Buccaneers, Patriots, Chiefs)

Safety
Richard Sherman (Seahawks, 49ers)
Eric Berry (Chiefs)
Earl Thomas (Seahawks, Ravens)
Eric Weddle (Chargers, Ravens, Rams)

Defensive back
Chris Harris Jr. (Broncos)
Tyrann Mathieu (Cardinals, Texans, Chiefs)

Sports
NFL team owners approve expanding playoffs to 14 teams this season
AFC Championship - Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports
NFL team owners approve expanding playoffs to 14 teams this season
NFL owners voted in favor Tuesday of expanding the postseason to 14 teams. The new playoff format will start during the 2020 season.

Punter
Johnny Hekker (Rams)
Shane Lechler (Raiders, Texans)

Kicker
Stephen Gostkowski (Patriots)
Justin Tucker* (Ravens)

Punt return specialist
Tyreek Hill (Chiefs)
Darren Sproles (Chargers, Saints, Eagles)

Kick return specialist
Devin Hester (Bears, Falcons, Ravens, Seahawks)
Cordarrelle Patterson (Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Bears)

Coach
Bill Belichick (Patriots)
Pete Carroll (Seahawks)

SportsRams
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement