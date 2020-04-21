Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Breaking down our 2020 NFL writers’ mock draft by the numbers

By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 21, 2020
10:22 AM
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer held “The All 32" mock draft last week, with beat reporters from around the country making the first-round picks for the teams they cover.

The writers’ picks included:

8

Defensive backs (six cornerbacks and two safeties). In addition, six receivers were taken and six offensive linemen, including five tackles.

17

Defensive players. Ohio State had the first two defenders off the board — defensive end Chase Young at No. 2 (Washington Redskins) and cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 (Detroit Lions).

3

Quarterbacks in the top 10. Louisiana State’s Joe Burrow went No. 1 (Cincinnati Bengals), followed by Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and Oregon’s Justin Herbert at No. 5 (Chargers).

0

Quarterbacks outside of the top 10. Utah State’s Jordan Love, Washington’s Jacob Eason, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts were among those still on the board.

12

Players from LSU and Alabama (six from each school). Which leads directly to the next two numbers ...

16

Players from the SEC. In addition to the 12 from the Tigers and Crimson Tide, one each came from Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Auburn.

14

National champions. Six each from Alabama’s and LSU’s recent title teams, as well as two from Clemson.

3

Guys who go by initials. Florida’s CJ Henderson (Dallas Cowboys) and two named A.J. — Clemson’s Terrell (Las Vegas Raiders) and Iowa’s Epenesa (Seattle Seahawks).

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
