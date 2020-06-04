Three more construction workers at SoFi Stadium test positive for COVID-19

Three additional construction workers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the number of known cases among workers on the project to 12.

According to emails Turner-AECOM Hunt sent to trade partners Wednesday and Thursday, and The Times reviewed, the latest positive tests came from workers in one of the owner’s suites on Level 2, Level 4 of the stadium and the attached performance venue.

Two of the workers were last on the site May 26 and the third was last there May 28.

Using identical language, the emails said the workers have “minor symptoms” and were wearing proper personal protective equipment at all times.

Advertisement

“All workers in close proximity also were wearing COVID-19 required PPE,” the emails said.

Seven of the cases have been reported by Turner-AECOM Hunt in the last eight days. The cases appear to have been spread around the 298-acre project, including one person working on the park to the south of the stadium, another person working in stadium telecom rooms and others working on several levels of the stadium.

The construction managers have taken a variety of steps to protect against the illness, including mandatory temperature checks for everyone entering the site, enforcing social distancing, having nonessential personnel work from home and directing workers to stay home if they feel sick.

Advertisement

The preseason game between the Rams and New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14 is scheduled to be the first major event at the stadium.