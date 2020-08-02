Mets say Yoenis Cespedes absent from ballpark, no reason given

New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes was not with the team for Sunday’s game at Atlanta and the club said it hadn’t been able to locate him.

“As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.

“Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful,” he said.

Cespedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night. He is 5 for 31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts this season.

A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Cespedes returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018. He missed most of the past two years with a series of leg problems, getting surgery on both heels and then a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.

Cespedes has been the Mets’ designated hitter this season, taking advantage of a new rule this year that allows DHs in the National League.

Because he didn’t begin the season on the injured list with a foot injury, Cespedes’ salary rose from $2,222,222 prorated ($6 million before the schedule was shortened) to $4,074,074 ($11 million before the change).