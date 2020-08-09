Riquna Williams pushes Sparks to victory over Lynx
Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led five Sparks players in double digits in a 97-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.
Candace Parker scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed nine assists in the win. Parker entered the game with four straight double-doubles and is averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this year.
Seimone Augustus scored 13 for the Sparks (4-3) in her first game against her former team where she spent 13 seasons. Sydney Wiese scored 15 points and Chelsea Gray 10.
Crystal Dangerfield led the Lynx (5-2) with 29 points and Bridget Carleton and Damiris Dantas scored 15 apiece. Napheesa Collier scored 10. Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles missed the game due to injury.
Collier made a pair of free throws to give Minnesota its first lead at 56-55 with 4:22 left in the third quarter. After an exchange of baskets, Williams made a basket and a 3-pointer for a 64-61 lead and the Sparks never trailed again.
