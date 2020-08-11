Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Riquna Williams, Sydney Wiese each score 17, Sparks beat Liberty

Sparks guard Riquna Williams during the second half of a game.
Sparks guard Riquna Williams had 17 points against the New York Liberty on Tuesday.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 11, 2020
9:22 PM
BRADENTON, Fla. — 

Riquna Williams and Sydney Wiese each scored 17 points to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 93-78 on Tuesday night.

Candace Parker added 16 points for Los Angeles (6-3), which won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Parker also had four assists to move into 14th on the WNBA career list. Brittney Sykes scored 15 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 11.

Parker had 12 points and five rebounds in the first half as Los Angeles built a 51-34 lead.

Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 24 points for New York (1-7), which turned it over 26 times. Layshia Clarendon added 11 points and Amanda Zahui B had nine rebounds and 10 rebounds. The Liberty made 21 straight free throws before missing one in the closing four seconds.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

