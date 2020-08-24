College Football Playoff on schedule, but it won’t include the Pac-12 or Big Ten

The Pac-12 Conference once again won’t be invited to college football’s biggest stage.

The College Football Playoff selection committee on Monday affirmed its plans to hold a national championship game even with the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences sitting out the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means the Pac-12 would be left out for a fourth consecutive year. Washington was the last conference team to make the playoff, when it was one of four teams selected after the 2016 season.

The Southeastern, Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences are forging ahead with football, opening the door for two teams from one of those conferences to be selected for the playoff.

The committee said it would begin releasing its weekly rankings on Nov. 17 before announcing its final selections on Dec. 20. The final rankings were pushed back from their original release date of Dec. 6 to accommodate delayed schedules.

The four teams selected will play in semifinals slated for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. The national championship game is set to be played Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.