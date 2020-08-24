Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

College Football Playoff on schedule, but it won’t include the Pac-12 or Big Ten

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, left, and quarterback Joe Burrow hold the CFP trophy alongside safety Grant Delpit.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron and quarterback Joe Burrow, center, hold the playoff trophy alongside safety Grant Delpit after beating Clemson Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Aug. 24, 2020
12:15 PM
Share

The Pac-12 Conference once again won’t be invited to college football’s biggest stage.

The College Football Playoff selection committee on Monday affirmed its plans to hold a national championship game even with the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences sitting out the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means the Pac-12 would be left out for a fourth consecutive year. Washington was the last conference team to make the playoff, when it was one of four teams selected after the 2016 season.

The Southeastern, Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences are forging ahead with football, opening the door for two teams from one of those conferences to be selected for the playoff.

Advertisement

UCLA Sports

With sports shut down at UCLA, mind games are all anyone can play

UCLA sprinter Kenroy Higgins II trains in March for the 2020 NCAA championships.

UCLA Sports

With sports shut down at UCLA, mind games are all anyone can play

UCLA athletes talk about the mental strain of being in limbo over delayed and canceled seasons.

The committee said it would begin releasing its weekly rankings on Nov. 17 before announcing its final selections on Dec. 20. The final rankings were pushed back from their original release date of Dec. 6 to accommodate delayed schedules.

The four teams selected will play in semifinals slated for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. The national championship game is set to be played Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

SportsUCLA SportsUSC Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement