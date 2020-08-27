Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
News Analysis: NBA season saved, social reform still at forefront for players

A Black Lives Matter banner hangs outside the arena in Florida where the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court Wednesday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2020
11:22 AM
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

The last time an NBA clock ticked toward zero, one of the favorites for the league’s title refused to leave the locker room, a brazen protest in the wake of another highly publicized police shooting, this one 40 miles from the team’s home.

Since the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play, to instead use their time to seek reform from state leaders in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting, a different clock began to tick.

Would the season continue? Would players agree to return to the court while streets in American cities once again erupted in violence and cries for change? Would ownership agree to a new set of demands? Would the NBA’s bubble burst?

This time, the players have emerged, willing to play, the season saved while their fight against racial injustice returns closer to the foreground.

Details for the resumption of action are still fluid. The three games scheduled for Thursday, including the Clippers’ potential series clincher against Dallas, won’t be played. But whether it’s Friday or Saturday, the playoffs will return.

Wednesday night, as that imaginary clock ticked, it appeared the season was in serious jeopardy. According to people with knowledge of the situation, players from the Clippers and the Lakers said they were in favor of scrapping the season and going home. At one point, LeBron James got up and walked out.

But as the night wore on, players from teams around the league, including the Lakers, continued to discuss their options while some of the emotion from earlier in the day dissipated.

Thursday morning, the league’s players and owners held separate meetings to discuss the next courses of action. Earlier in the day, the Lakers held their own meeting that stretched past the start of the leaguewide gathering.

The next steps are still undetermined — another meeting Thursday afternoon could firm some things up. Players have demanded support for Black businesses and communities before, while pressing ownership to hire more minority candidates for key positions within organizations — on the bench, in the front office and beyond.

Their calls to action from Orlando — the peaceful protests during the national anthem, the messaging on courts and on the backs of jerseys and their interviews filled with calls for justice — began to fade as the exhibition and seeding games gave way to the playoffs.

New calls for justice were sparked by the Blake shooting and video being released from last year’s NBA Finals showing an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy shove Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri as he tried to enter the court to celebrate with his team. The officer said Ujiri initiated the contact.

These are deeply personal issues throughout the NBA. Stars in the league, like Washington‘s Bradley Beal, have shared stories of harassment from law enforcement. Others, like Clippers coach Doc Rivers, have been the victims of racially motivated crime like the arson of his house in San Antonio. And Bucks guard Sterling Brown was a victim of police brutality and remains in litigation after turning down a $400,000 settlement offer.

The weight of all of that combined with continued reminders in the outside world pushed players like the Bucks’ George Hill — one of the two players on the Bucks to read the team’s statement once they emerged from their locker room on Wednesday — to speak out.

“First of all, we shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest,” Hill told reporters on Monday in regard to gathering in Orlando in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. “… Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

While players had massive financial reasons to stay — walking away would threaten the league’s collective bargaining agreement and renegotiating during a pandemic would be challenging — the opportunity to once again push their platform helped save the season.

And before the clock could expire, the NBA season was saved.

