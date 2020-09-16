L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts winner of Bengals-Browns game on Thursday
NFL Thursday
CINCINNATI (0-1)
AT CLEVELAND (0-1)
TV: 5:20 p.m. PDT, NFL Network.
Line: Browns by 6.
Over/under: 43 1/2.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Browns played terribly in a Week 1 blowout, but will bounce back against their cross-state rivals. Joe Burrow had a strong performance in his debut, and now faces the challenge of a short week … and Myles Garrett. BROWNS 27, BENGALS 23
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.