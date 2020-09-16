L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts winner of Bengals-Browns game on Thursday

NFL Thursday

CINCINNATI (0-1)

AT CLEVELAND (0-1)

TV: 5:20 p.m. PDT, NFL Network.

Line: Browns by 6.

Over/under: 43 1/2.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Browns played terribly in a Week 1 blowout, but will bounce back against their cross-state rivals. Joe Burrow had a strong performance in his debut, and now faces the challenge of a short week … and Myles Garrett. BROWNS 27, BENGALS 23