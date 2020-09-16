Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts winner of Bengals-Browns game on Thursday

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on a pass rush.
Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow will need to keep his eyes open for the pass rush of Browns end Myles Garrett (95).
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 16, 2020
3:53 PM
NFL Thursday

CINCINNATI (0-1)
AT CLEVELAND (0-1)

TV: 5:20 p.m. PDT, NFL Network.
Line: Browns by 6.
Over/under: 43 1/2.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Browns played terribly in a Week 1 blowout, but will bounce back against their cross-state rivals. Joe Burrow had a strong performance in his debut, and now faces the challenge of a short week … and Myles Garrett. BROWNS 27, BENGALS 23

Sam Farmer

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he's a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

