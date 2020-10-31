College football: Michigan State upsets Michigan in Mel Tucker’s rivalry debut

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards, including 196 to Ricky White, and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24 on Saturday.

The Spartans (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker’s debut as coach in the rivalry.

Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban, who did it in 1995. The former Colorado coach started his career as a graduate assistant for Saban and the Spartans.

The Wolverines (1-1, 1-1) were favored to win by more than three touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, never led and didn’t appear to have much energy in front of family and friends in their mostly empty stadium that holds 110,000-plus fans when there isn’t a pandemic.

Running back Hassan Haskins scored on a 2-yard run with 37 seconds left to help Michigan pull within three points. The onside kick was recovered by Michigan State running back Connor Heyward and Lombardi converted a fourth-and-2 from the Michigan 36 with a sneak to seal the victory.

Lombardi completed 17 of 32 passes and Heyward caught two of his TD passes. White, who averaged 24.5 yards on eight receptions against a shaky secondary, also scored on a catch.

Michigan’s Joe Milton was 32 of 51 for 300 yards and ran 12 times for 59 yards. Haskins had eight carries for 56 yards and a TD while Blake Corum ran for two scores.

Late in the first half, a pivotal play helped the Spartans helped pull off the upset.

Linebacker Antjuan Simmons, playing across the street from where he played in high school, broke up Haskins’ pass in the end zone intended for tight end Carter Selzer. The Wolverines settled for a field goal that cut their deficit to 14-10 late in the first half and that cost them four points in a game lost by three.

West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat Kansas State.

Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the league standings.

Kansas State freshman Will Howard was intercepted three times and the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Big 12’s top defense held Kansas State to 225 total yards, including 73 after halftime.

Howard’s short pass went through the hands of wide receiver Chabastin Taylor. Tonkery grabbed the carom and went 18 yards for a touchdown to put West Virginia ahead 34-10 midway through the third quarter.

Casey Legg’s 45-yard field goal for the Mountaineers early in the fourth handed Kansas State its largest deficit of the season.

Howard managed a 35-yard touchdown throw just before halftime but was given little room to do anything else against West Virginia’s swarming defense.

No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Zamir White rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and Georgia beat Kentucky for its 11th straight win in the series.

Their scores opened both halves as the Bulldogs (4-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 5-1 after byes under coach Kirby Smart. Georgia’s 215 yards on the ground nearly outgained the Wildcats’ total yardage (229).

Bennett completed 9 of 13 passes for 131 yards with two interceptions.

White carried 26 times, including a fourth-and-1 burst for an easy 22-yard TD and double-digit lead early in the third quarter. Bennett’s 2-yard score capped an 86-yard, 12-play initial drive that set the tone for Georgia’s control of the line of scrimmage.

James Cook added 39 yards rushing on six carries and Kendall Milton 31 on eight attempts as Georgia earned its longest winning streak against Kentucky. The Bulldogs also bounced back from a loss at No. 2 Alabama two weeks ago.

Chris Rodriguez rushed 20 times for 108 yards for Kentucky (2-4), which only managed Matt Ruffolo’s 34-yard field goal in dropping its second in a row. Quarterback Joey Gatewood was 15 of 25 passing for 91 yards in his first start in place of Terry Wilson, who was out with an injured wrist.

No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10

CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran for two and Jerome Ford also scored twice as Cincinnati remained undefeated with a win over Memphis.

Playing in a Nippert Stadium nearly empty due to COVID-19 protocols, the Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 AAC) decisively snapped a five-game losing streak against Memphis (3-2, 2-2), including two losses by a combined 15 points over a span of eight days last season - the second in the AAC championship game.

Ridder, who set a program record for quarterbacks with 179 yards rushing while throwing three touchdown passes a week earlier at Southern Methodist, finished 21-of-26 for 271 yards with an interception.

The stingy Cincinnati defense, ranked 18th in the nation in total defense going into the game, sacked Memphis quarterback Brady White six times while holding the Tigers to their fewest points since scoring 10 in a loss to Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 30, 2015.

Ridder threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to Alex Pierce and six yards to Michael Young and scored himself on a 13-yard run to help Cincinnati open up a 21-10 halftime lead. Pierce made a leaping catch at the goal line and tumbled between two defenders into the end zone for his first touchdown since returning from a knee injury to make his season debut at SMU.

Memphis’s only touchdown came on White’s wide receiver screen in the right flat to Tahj Washington, who broke free from a group of would-be Bearcat tacklers and raced to the end zone to complete a 92-yard play.

No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Breece Hall matched a career high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground and Iowa State coasted to victory over winless Kansas.

Purdy finished with 239 yards passing and Kene Nwangwu also hit the end zone for the Cyclones (4-2, 4-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a tough loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State by beating the Jayhawks for the sixth straight time.

The only bright spot for Kansas (0-6, 0-5) came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Kenny Logan in the second half. Otherwise, quarterback Jalon Daniels and the rest of the offense was woefully inept, the defense gave up gobs of yards on the ground and the special teams missed a short field goal and nearly surrendered a kick-return touchdown.

Daniels was just 16 of 29 for 165 yards with an interception and a touchdown run.

The first three TDs of the game were scored into a brisk wind out of the south, but the Cyclones finally took control going the other way at the end of the first half. They converted four consecutive third downs, three of them through the air, and the last a short touchdown toss from Purdy to Charlie Kolar that made it 20-7 at the break.

Hall already had 89 yards rushing by that point. Kansas had just 15 yards rushing as a team.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0

ATLANTA — Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice, and Coastal Carolina cruised to victory.

CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards for the Chanticleers (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). Coastal Carolina has its most wins in a single season since joining FBS in 2017.

Georgia State (2-3, 1-3) looked nothing like the team that began the day leading the Sun Belt in scoring at 42 points per game. The Panthers’ previous two losses were by a combined 10 points with both coming down to the final possession.

The Chants struck first to take a 7-0 lead on Heiligh’s 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. On fourth-and-seven, McCall connected with a streaking Heiligh on a wheel route as the receiver got behind cornerback Quavian White down the left sideline.

Coastal Carolina made it 14-0 when Marable, coming out of the backfield, ran a route down the left side to easily beat outside linebacker Jordan Strachan for an 18-yard score in the second quarter.