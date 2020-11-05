L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Packers-49ers winner on Thursday football

NFL Thursday

GREEN BAY (5-2) AT

SAN FRANCISCO (4-4)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PST

Line: Packers by 6 ½

Over/under: 49 ½

Sam Farmer’s pick: The 49ers were already beat up and now lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle. Nick Mullens will start under center, but he has few weapons with which to work. PACKERS 27, 49ERS 17