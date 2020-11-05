L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Packers-49ers winner on Thursday football
NFL Thursday
GREEN BAY (5-2) AT
SAN FRANCISCO (4-4)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PST
Line: Packers by 6 ½
Over/under: 49 ½
Sam Farmer’s pick: The 49ers were already beat up and now lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle. Nick Mullens will start under center, but he has few weapons with which to work. PACKERS 27, 49ERS 17
Fox Sports’ ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ crew won’t be at USC-Arizona State because of CDC guidelines
Fox Sports released a statement saying the ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ crew, which consists of Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone, will not appear on air Saturday due to CDC protocols.
