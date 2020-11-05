Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Packers-49ers winner on Thursday football

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers in action against the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in action against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov 1. in Green Bay, Wis.
(Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
NFL Thursday

GREEN BAY (5-2) AT
SAN FRANCISCO (4-4)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PST
Line: Packers by 6 ½
Over/under: 49 ½
Sam Farmer’s pick: The 49ers were already beat up and now lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle. Nick Mullens will start under center, but he has few weapons with which to work. PACKERS 27, 49ERS 17

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

