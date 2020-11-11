L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Colts-Titans winner for Thursday NFL game

NFL Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (5-3) AT

TENNESSEE (6-2)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PT.

Line: Titans by 2.

Over/under: 48½.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Both have struggled with inconsistent play, but one place where the matchup is lopsided is at quarterback. Whereas the Colts’ Philip Rivers has been up and down, the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill has been rock solid. TITANS 21, COLTS 18