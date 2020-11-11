Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Colts-Titans winner for Thursday NFL game

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sets to unleash a pass.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been a model of consistency for the Tennessee Titans this season.
(Wade Payne / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
NFL Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (5-3) AT
TENNESSEE (6-2)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PT.
Line: Titans by 2.
Over/under: 48½.
Sam Farmer’s pick: Both have struggled with inconsistent play, but one place where the matchup is lopsided is at quarterback. Whereas the Colts’ Philip Rivers has been up and down, the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill has been rock solid. TITANS 21, COLTS 18

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 8, 2020: Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (27) tries to leap over the oncoming Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) in the 4th quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 8, 2020 in Inglewood, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers rookie Josh Kelley had a hot start beginning of the season, but his recent struggles have hurt his confidence.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

