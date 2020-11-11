L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Colts-Titans winner for Thursday NFL game
NFL Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (5-3) AT
TENNESSEE (6-2)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PT.
Line: Titans by 2.
Over/under: 48½.
Sam Farmer’s pick: Both have struggled with inconsistent play, but one place where the matchup is lopsided is at quarterback. Whereas the Colts’ Philip Rivers has been up and down, the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill has been rock solid. TITANS 21, COLTS 18
Chargers rookie Josh Kelley had a hot start beginning of the season, but his recent struggles have hurt his confidence.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.