Alvin Kamara ties NFL mark with six rushing TDs as Saints beat Vikings, win NFC South

Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns in a game and finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Friday and clinch a fourth consecutive NFC South title.

Wearing different colored shoes — one red and one green on Christmas Day — Kamara sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive. He added scoring runs of one, five, six, seven and three yards against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries.

Kamara equaled a record set by Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers in 1929 for the Chicago Cardinals.

Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963.

The Saints (11-4) never punted and set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583. They might have won by a greater margin if not for a pair interceptions of Drew Brees, one of them on a pass that deflected off wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders’ hands.

Brees completed 19 of 26 throws for 311 yards in his second game back from rib and lung injuries that had sidelined him for four games.

Sanders had four catches for 83 yards, while tight end Jared Cook caught three passes for 82 yards. New Orleans’ 264 yards rushing were the most by a Vikings opponent in coach Mike Zimmer’s seven seasons.

New Orleans native Irv Smith Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Vikings, the second pulling Minnesota to within 31-27. But the Saints responded with two short touchdown runs by Kamara and one by reserve quarterback Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Kirk Cousins passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who never led and trailed for good after Kamara’s second touchdown in the first quarter.

In a game in which both defenses struggled, Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway made a play that any defensive back would appreciate when he prevented Eric Wilson from intercepting a pass Brees thrown right at the linebacker. Brees took advantage of the second chance, hitting Callaway for 11 yards on the next play and then finding Cook for a 19-yard gain to the Vikings’ six-yard line. That set up Kamara’s third touchdown run of the half to put New Orleans up 24-14.

Saints linebacker Kwan Alexander injured his right ankle late in the third quarter. He was initially helped off the field but later took a cart from the sideline to the locker room.

Up next, the Vikings visit Detroit on Jan. 3, the final Sunday of the regular season. The Saints will visit Carolina on Jan. 3.