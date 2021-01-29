Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Now in the Hall of Fame: the 2020 World Series champion Dodgers

A new exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum features a tribute to the 2020 World Series champion Dodgers.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s new Autumn Glory exhibit features a tribute to the 2020 World Series champion Dodgers.
(Milo Stewart Jr. / National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling missed out on the Hall of Fame this week, but the World Series champion Dodgers did not.

Dodgers artifacts highlight the just-opened Autumn Glory exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the Hall announced Friday. The exhibit, which showcases the 2020 postseason, will be on display through the conclusion of the 2021 postseason.

Clayton Kershaw, who should be inducted into the Hall on his first ballot, is represented there now with a first ball — that is, the ball he used to make the first pitch of the first neutral-site World Series. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in a Series played entirely in Arlington, Texas.

The exhibit also includes a bat used by World Series most valuable player Corey Seager, a jersey worn by Mookie Betts, a batting helmet worn by Max Muncy, and a jacket worn by manager Dave Roberts.

And, since the World Series was played at a neutral site as a result of scheduling changes prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit includes a game-worn face mask used by Dodgers coach Dino Ebel.

The Hall also said it would host special programs to salute the Dodgers’ championship, with an announcement expected in the spring.

Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

