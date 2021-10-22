College football: Best games to watch in Week 8

Each week, the Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.

Kegs and eggs

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara passes against Nebraska on Oct. 9. (Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press)

No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy, 9 a.m., ESPN2

With Navy’s triple-option, things can get weird. If the Midshipmen get a lead, they can bleed the clock.

Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox

The country gets to watch the Wolverines tune up for their top-10 showdown with Michigan State.

Fire up the grill

UCLA coach Chip Kelly stands next to quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during a loss to Fresno State on Sept. 18. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue, Noon, Big Ten Network

The Badgers have been dreadful but beating them would still validate Purdue as a Big Ten West contender.

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., ABC

The Chip Kelly Bowl is the Pac-12’s best shot to play a competitive, entertaining game on a national stage this season.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., Fox

The Cowboys just won at Texas, but taking down a veteran Iowa State team in Ames will be just as big of a test.

Louisiana State at No. 12 Mississippi, 12:30 p.m., CBS

Will LSU play hard for now-interim coach Ed Orgeron? Ole Miss could use some help with Matt Corral banged up.

Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Pitt has received a lot of hype for a team that lost to Western Michigan, and Clemson has plenty to prove.

Brigham Young at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., FS1

BYU has lost back-to-back games. Washington State has won three in a row but lost head coach Nick Rolovich, who was fired because he refused to get vaccinated.

Night game buzz

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to pass against Maryland on Oct. 9. (Jay LaPrete / Associated Press)

Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee fans who threw objects onto the field last week get rewarded with a beatdown from rival Alabama.

No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., ABC

The Buckeyes get one more chance to humiliate an opponent before the meat of their schedule arrives next week with Penn State.

USC at No. 13 Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC

When these two uniforms are on the field together, it’s appointment viewing. Maybe the Trojans can make it interesting.

Utah at Oregon State, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

The Beavers faltered against Washington State, but they’re fully capable of handing Utah its first Pac-12 defeat.