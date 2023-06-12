Advertisement
John Light explains in black and white why L.A. Country Club is picture-perfect

John Light holds up a black-and-white photograph he took of the 16th hole at Los Angeles Country Club.
(Sam Farmer / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Millions of golf fans will get their first look at Los Angeles Country Club this week, when the North Course plays host to its first U.S. Open.

John Light, a member of the club for the last half-century, has been documenting that undulating terrain through his camera lens for more than a decade.

About 75 of his photographs, many of them black-and-white, adorn the walls of the LACC clubhouse, capturing both the majesty and minute detail of the North and South courses.

“You get back there in some places on the North Course and you can’t see the city,” Light said. “It’s like you’re in the middle of nowhere. It’s gorgeous and stunning.”

Light got his first camera as a young attorney at Latham & Watkins but was mostly an occasional hobbyist through his decades as an antitrust trial and corporate lawyer. He got serious about photography in retirement and has an extensive portfolio covering all sorts of subjects.

He grew interested in golf photography when architect Gil Hanse restored the course in 2010 and through the 2017 Walker Cup, which LACC hosted.

“I think my favorite picture of the golf course is a black-and-white shot I took of No. 11,” he said. “There was a boiling array of clouds above the hole, and if you look really closely you can see a little plane pulling a banner.”

Light, 82, said he’s energized about the golf world seeing the club and course for the first time this week.

“I’ve been an advocate for this place all of my adult life,” he said. “I’ve told people, `If you haven’t seen it, you’ve missed one of the great gems of golf.’ It’s one of the greatest courses in the world.”

And this week, the pictures come to life.

Sam Farmer

Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons.

