Riverside County high school students suspected in thefts from Rose Bowl lockers

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks through the locker room after arriving at the Rose Bowl for the Oct. 28 game against UCLA.

Four Riverside County high school students were the target of police searches that turned up jewelry and other items that had disappeared from the University of Colorado locker room when the Buffaloes played UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28, authorities say.

At least three Colorado players had jewelry taken from their lockers. Others had headphones and cash stolen from them.

Many of the missing items had already been returned by mail to Colorado, but other items were seized during Pasadena police searches targeting students from Beaumont High, according to Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

Leads left on the department tip line pointed officers to the alleged thieves.

“The [tips] played a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community,” the Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. “Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing.”

It’s not clear whether all four of the Beaumont High students were football players, but none were on an NCAA official recruiting visit when they attended the game, according to UCLA spokesperson Liza David.

The NCAA allows unlimited official visits to Division I schools, although only one visit is allowed per school, which can pay for transportation to and from the campus, lodging throughout the visit, three meals a day and three tickets to a home sports event.

Often, players from high schools near a university will take unofficial visits. Jason Brown, host of “The Coach JB Show” podcast, claimed during a recent episode that at least two of the Beaumont students suspected of theft were football players. He said they were removed from the team bus headed to the team’s playoff game Friday evening by Pasadena police officers.

Beaumont football coach Jeff Steinberg declined to comment.

UCLA provides security to the home and visitor locker rooms during games at the Rose Bowl. “We have security posted at all the entry points of the locker rooms,” David said.

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, one of the Colorado players who had his jewelry stolen, retweeted a video of Buffaloes players discussing the situation after the 28-16 loss to UCLA. One player can be heard saying, “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

Derderian said no arrests had been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County Juvenile Division.