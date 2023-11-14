Advertisement
Sports

Riverside County high school students suspected in thefts from Rose Bowl lockers

Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders walks through the locker room at Rose Bowl Stadium to take on the UCLA.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks through the locker room after arriving at the Rose Bowl for the Oct. 28 game against UCLA.
(RJ Sangosti / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Share

Four Riverside County high school students were the target of police searches that turned up jewelry and other items that had disappeared from the University of Colorado locker room when the Buffaloes played UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28, authorities say.

At least three Colorado players had jewelry taken from their lockers. Others had headphones and cash stolen from them.

Many of the missing items had already been returned by mail to Colorado, but other items were seized during Pasadena police searches targeting students from Beaumont High, according to Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

Advertisement

Leads left on the department tip line pointed officers to the alleged thieves.

“The [tips] played a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community,” the Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. “Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing.”

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, looks at his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA Sports

Jewelry was stolen from Colorado locker room during game at Rose Bowl on Saturday

Pasadena police are investigating the theft of Colorado players’ jewelry in their locker room at the Rose Bowl, apparently during their loss to the Bruins.

Oct. 30, 2023

It’s not clear whether all four of the Beaumont High students were football players, but none were on an NCAA official recruiting visit when they attended the game, according to UCLA spokesperson Liza David.

The NCAA allows unlimited official visits to Division I schools, although only one visit is allowed per school, which can pay for transportation to and from the campus, lodging throughout the visit, three meals a day and three tickets to a home sports event.

Often, players from high schools near a university will take unofficial visits. Jason Brown, host of “The Coach JB Show” podcast, claimed during a recent episode that at least two of the Beaumont students suspected of theft were football players. He said they were removed from the team bus headed to the team’s playoff game Friday evening by Pasadena police officers.

Beaumont football coach Jeff Steinberg declined to comment.

UCLA provides security to the home and visitor locker rooms during games at the Rose Bowl. “We have security posted at all the entry points of the locker rooms,” David said.

Advertisement
Pasadena, CA - UCLA running back Carson Steele celebrates with teammate Carsen Ryan.

UCLA Sports

No. 23 UCLA puts on another stellar defensive show in victory over Colorado

UCLA overcomes four first-half turnovers thanks to a stifling defensive effort that keeps Shedeur Sanders in check in a 28-16 victory over Colorado.

Oct. 28, 2023

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, one of the Colorado players who had his jewelry stolen, retweeted a video of Buffaloes players discussing the situation after the 28-16 loss to UCLA. One player can be heard saying, “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

Derderian said no arrests had been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County Juvenile Division.

SportsUCLA SportsHigh School Sports
Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement