High School Sports

High school football scores: First round of playoffs

By Los Angeles Times staff
This week’s CIF City Section and Southern Section high school football playoff scores:

CITY SECTION

DIVISION I

First round

#1 Banning 40, #16 Santee 0

#8 Cleveland 56, #9 Kennedy 21

#5 Dymally 49, #12 Legacy 28

#4 Dorsey 32, #13 El Camino Real 16

#3 Crenshaw 42, #14 Marquez 37

#6 Venice 55, #11 Huntington Park 7

#10 King/Drew 36, #7 Hamilton 30

#2 Franklin 41, #15 Manual Arts 16

DIVISION II

First round

#1 Arleta 55, #16 Bernstein 6

#9 Fairfax 60, #8 Panorama 26

#5 Eagle Rock 55, #12 Taft 42

#13 Sylmar 43 #4 Angelou 35

#3 San Fernando 43, #14 Hollywood 6

#11 Roosevelt 30, #6 Wilson 24

#7 Lincoln 23, #10 Westchester 6

#2 Chatsworth 37, #15 Poly 0

DIVISION III

First round

#1 Bell 56, #16 Rivera 20

#8 Fremont 18, #9 Los Angeles 14

#5 Verdugo Hills 42, #12 Marshall 0

#4 Jordan 19, #13 Monroe 0

#3 Chavez 55, #14 Van Nuys 14

#7 University 35, #10 North Hollywood 14

#2 Washington Prep 36, #15 Hawkins 32

8-MAN

Quarterfinals

#1 Fulton 66, #8 Valley Oaks CES 0

#3 Animo Robinson 50, #6 East Valley 8

#2 New Designs University Park 60, #7 Discovery 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 2

First round

#1 Rancho Cucamonga 35, #16 Edison 14

#8 Murrieta Valley 43, #9 Damien 40

#5 Oaks Christian 41, #12 Chaparral 7

#4 Mission Viejo 59, #13 Palos Verdes 35

#3 Gardena Serra 48, #14 Bishop Amat 14

#6 Los Alamitos 56, #11 Upland 31

# 7 Servite 48, #10 Valencia 24

#2 Long Beach Poly 30, #15 Vista Murrieta 21

DIVISION 3

First round

#1 San Juan Hills 38, #16 St. Francis 17

#9 Citrus Valley 17, #8 Leuzinger 14

#12 Cajon 27, #5 Oxnard Pacifica 17

#13 St. Bonaventure 43, #4 Etiwanda 26

#3 Oak Hills 26, #14 Beaumont 13

#11 Warren 34, #6 Tustin 33

#7 Villa Park 28, #10 Millikan 21

#2 Chaminade 39, #15 Inglewood 35

DIVISION 4

First round

#1 Loyola 35, #16 Norte Vista 7

#8 Yorba Linda 34, #9 Moorpark 30

#12 Santa Barbara 41, #5 St. Paul 35

#4 Corona del Mar 40, #13 Paraclete 21

#14 Culver City 38, #3 Ayala 28

#6 Capistrano Valley 37, #11 Downey 34

#10 Trabuco Hills 24, #7 Newport Harbor 21

#2 La Serna 46, #15 Great Oak 21

DIVISION 5

First round

#1 Newbury Park 42, #16 Ventura 30

#8 Foothill 35, #9 Aquinas 22

#5 Bonita 21, #12 Northview 20

#4 Thousand Oaks 41, #13 El Modena 35

#14 Apple Valley 35, #3 Hesperia 32

#11 Western 42, #6 Colony 14

#10 San Jacinto 56, #7 Liberty 14

#2 Orange Vista 21, #15 Eisenhower 7

DIVISION 6

First round

#1 Ontario Christian 45, #16 Dana Hills 13

#8 Huntington Beach 29, #9 Glendora 21

#12 Crean Lutheran 37, #5 Hart 21

#13 Simi Valley 40, #4 Rancho Verde 34

#3 Murrieta Mesa 45, #14 Laguna Hills 14

#6 La Habra 41, #11 West Ranch 21

#10 Mira Costa 28, #7 Yucaipa 13

#2 Cypress 50, #15 Rio Mesa 24

DIVISION 7

First round

#1 Chino 42, #16 Jordan 22

#9 Village Christian at #8 Mayfair

#12 Agoura 42, #5 Burbank Burroughs 18

#13 Muir 26, #4 Diamond Ranch 20

#3 Riverside King 35, #14 Lakewood 6

#11 Salesian 28, #6 Granite Hills 16

#10 Redondo Union 29, #7 Bishop Diego 23

#15 El Dorado 21, #2 Laguna Beach 7

DIVISION 8

First round

#1 Brentwood 20, #16 Fountain Valley 0

#8 Highland 20, #9 San Dimas 18

#12 Charter Oak 21, #5 North Torrance 14

#13 Covina 34, #4 Summit 27

#14 St. Pius/St. Matthias 42, #3 Barstow 21

#6 St. Anthony 35, #11 Tahquitz 34

#7 Aliso Niguel 28, #10 Lawndale 7

#15 Jurupa Hills 28, #2 Irvine 6

DIVISION 9

First round

#1 Rio Hondo Prep 28, #16 St. Margaret’s 26

#9 Orange 19, #8 Diamond Bar 12

#12 Marina at #5 Vista del Lago

#13 Sonora 35, #4 Rancho Mirage 34

#3 Santa Monica 33, #14 Santa Ana 27

#6 Troy 41, #11 Monrovia 28

#10 Kaiser 17, #7 Dominguez 14

#2 Los Osos 30, #15 South Pasadena 27

DIVISION 10

First round

#1 Torrance 30, #16 Segerstrom 7

#9 Redlands at #8 San Marino

#5 Hemet 38, #13 Rancho Christian 28

#4 Elsinore 37, #12 Brea Olinda 6

#14 Beckman 14, #3 Capistrano Valley Christian 9

#6 West Covina 30, #11 Paloma Valley 16

#10 Xavier Prep 14, #7 La Quinta 3

#2 La Palma Kennedy 28, #15 Crescenta Valley 14

DIVISION 11

First round

#1 Quartz Hill 28, #16 Gahr 7

#8 Linfield Christian 46, #9 Hillcrest 36

#5 Ramona 70, #13 San Gorgonio 14

#4 Palmdale 40, #12 Bellflower 32

#14 Riverside Poly 27, #3 Esperanza 12

#11 Patriot 42, #6 Los Altos 39

#7 Cantwell Sacred Heart 25, #10 Maranatha 7

#15 Westminster 21, #2 Schurr 10

DIVISION 12

First round

#1 Coachella Valley 46, #16 South El Monte 27

#9 Don Lugo 45, #8 Santa Paula 31

#13 Western Christian 50, #5 Victor Valley 48

#12 Cerritos 24, #4 Fillmore 12

#3 Arrowhead Christian 30, #14 Arroyo 29

#6 Santa Fe 19, #11 Rim of the World 14

#7 Buena Park 62, #10 Arroyo Valley 30

#15 Hacienda Heights Wilson at #2 Yucca Valley

DIVISION 13

First round

#16 Los Amigos 28, #1 San Gabriel 20

#8 Walnut 27, #9 Silver Valley 16

#13 A.B. Miller at #5 Grace

#12 San Bernardino 32, #4 Bloomington 18

#3 St. Monica Prep 27, #14 Santa Ana Valley 0

#6 Montclair 35, #11 Garey 16

#10 Baldwin Park 23, #7 Estancia 14

#2 Desert Hot Springs 27, #15 Jurupa Valley 26

DIVISION 14

First round

#1 Artesia 56, #16 Temecula Prep 23

#8 Santa Rosa Academy 24, #9 Rancho Alamitos 20

#5 Bell Gardens 35, #13 La Puente 13

#3 Hawthorne 22, #14 Anaheim 20

#11 El Monte 55, #6 Bishop Montgomery 50

#7 Lynwood 30, #10 Webb 27

#2 Whittier Christian 41, #15 Duarte 14

8-MAN

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals

#1 Chadwick 43, #8 Santa Clarita Christian 14

#4 Avalon 63, #5 Sage Hill 26

#3 Cate 33, #6 Flintridge Prep 25

#2 Santa Maria Valley Christian 47, #7 Hesperia Christian 28

DIVISION 2

First round

#1 CSDR 69, #16 Southlands Christian 26

#8 Cal Lutheran 50, # 9 Downey Calvary Chapel 14

#5 Windward 55, #13 Cuyama Valley 12

#4 Santa Clara 50, #12 Hillcrest Christian 20

#3 Laguna Blanca 50, #14 Coast Union 32

#6 Milken 42, #11 Malibu 17

#10 Cornerstone Christian 43, #7 Lancaster Baptist 6

#2 Faith Baptist 64, #15 ACE 6

