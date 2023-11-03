High school football scores: First round of playoffs
This week’s CIF City Section and Southern Section high school football playoff scores:
CITY SECTION
DIVISION I
First round
#1 Banning 40, #16 Santee 0
#8 Cleveland 56, #9 Kennedy 21
#5 Dymally 49, #12 Legacy 28
#4 Dorsey 32, #13 El Camino Real 16
#3 Crenshaw 42, #14 Marquez 37
#6 Venice 55, #11 Huntington Park 7
#10 King/Drew 36, #7 Hamilton 30
#2 Franklin 41, #15 Manual Arts 16
DIVISION II
First round
#1 Arleta 55, #16 Bernstein 6
#9 Fairfax 60, #8 Panorama 26
#5 Eagle Rock 55, #12 Taft 42
#13 Sylmar 43 #4 Angelou 35
#3 San Fernando 43, #14 Hollywood 6
#11 Roosevelt 30, #6 Wilson 24
#7 Lincoln 23, #10 Westchester 6
#2 Chatsworth 37, #15 Poly 0
DIVISION III
First round
#1 Bell 56, #16 Rivera 20
#8 Fremont 18, #9 Los Angeles 14
#5 Verdugo Hills 42, #12 Marshall 0
#4 Jordan 19, #13 Monroe 0
#3 Chavez 55, #14 Van Nuys 14
#7 University 35, #10 North Hollywood 14
#2 Washington Prep 36, #15 Hawkins 32
8-MAN
Quarterfinals
#1 Fulton 66, #8 Valley Oaks CES 0
#3 Animo Robinson 50, #6 East Valley 8
#2 New Designs University Park 60, #7 Discovery 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
First round
#1 Rancho Cucamonga 35, #16 Edison 14
#8 Murrieta Valley 43, #9 Damien 40
#5 Oaks Christian 41, #12 Chaparral 7
#4 Mission Viejo 59, #13 Palos Verdes 35
#3 Gardena Serra 48, #14 Bishop Amat 14
#6 Los Alamitos 56, #11 Upland 31
# 7 Servite 48, #10 Valencia 24
#2 Long Beach Poly 30, #15 Vista Murrieta 21
DIVISION 3
First round
#1 San Juan Hills 38, #16 St. Francis 17
#9 Citrus Valley 17, #8 Leuzinger 14
#12 Cajon 27, #5 Oxnard Pacifica 17
#13 St. Bonaventure 43, #4 Etiwanda 26
#3 Oak Hills 26, #14 Beaumont 13
#11 Warren 34, #6 Tustin 33
#7 Villa Park 28, #10 Millikan 21
#2 Chaminade 39, #15 Inglewood 35
DIVISION 4
First round
#1 Loyola 35, #16 Norte Vista 7
#8 Yorba Linda 34, #9 Moorpark 30
#12 Santa Barbara 41, #5 St. Paul 35
#4 Corona del Mar 40, #13 Paraclete 21
#14 Culver City 38, #3 Ayala 28
#6 Capistrano Valley 37, #11 Downey 34
#10 Trabuco Hills 24, #7 Newport Harbor 21
#2 La Serna 46, #15 Great Oak 21
DIVISION 5
First round
#1 Newbury Park 42, #16 Ventura 30
#8 Foothill 35, #9 Aquinas 22
#5 Bonita 21, #12 Northview 20
#4 Thousand Oaks 41, #13 El Modena 35
#14 Apple Valley 35, #3 Hesperia 32
#11 Western 42, #6 Colony 14
#10 San Jacinto 56, #7 Liberty 14
#2 Orange Vista 21, #15 Eisenhower 7
DIVISION 6
First round
#1 Ontario Christian 45, #16 Dana Hills 13
#8 Huntington Beach 29, #9 Glendora 21
#12 Crean Lutheran 37, #5 Hart 21
#13 Simi Valley 40, #4 Rancho Verde 34
#3 Murrieta Mesa 45, #14 Laguna Hills 14
#6 La Habra 41, #11 West Ranch 21
#10 Mira Costa 28, #7 Yucaipa 13
#2 Cypress 50, #15 Rio Mesa 24
DIVISION 7
First round
#1 Chino 42, #16 Jordan 22
#9 Village Christian at #8 Mayfair
#12 Agoura 42, #5 Burbank Burroughs 18
#13 Muir 26, #4 Diamond Ranch 20
#3 Riverside King 35, #14 Lakewood 6
#11 Salesian 28, #6 Granite Hills 16
#10 Redondo Union 29, #7 Bishop Diego 23
#15 El Dorado 21, #2 Laguna Beach 7
DIVISION 8
First round
#1 Brentwood 20, #16 Fountain Valley 0
#8 Highland 20, #9 San Dimas 18
#12 Charter Oak 21, #5 North Torrance 14
#13 Covina 34, #4 Summit 27
#14 St. Pius/St. Matthias 42, #3 Barstow 21
#6 St. Anthony 35, #11 Tahquitz 34
#7 Aliso Niguel 28, #10 Lawndale 7
#15 Jurupa Hills 28, #2 Irvine 6
DIVISION 9
First round
#1 Rio Hondo Prep 28, #16 St. Margaret’s 26
#9 Orange 19, #8 Diamond Bar 12
#12 Marina at #5 Vista del Lago
#13 Sonora 35, #4 Rancho Mirage 34
#3 Santa Monica 33, #14 Santa Ana 27
#6 Troy 41, #11 Monrovia 28
#10 Kaiser 17, #7 Dominguez 14
#2 Los Osos 30, #15 South Pasadena 27
DIVISION 10
First round
#1 Torrance 30, #16 Segerstrom 7
#9 Redlands at #8 San Marino
#5 Hemet 38, #13 Rancho Christian 28
#4 Elsinore 37, #12 Brea Olinda 6
#14 Beckman 14, #3 Capistrano Valley Christian 9
#6 West Covina 30, #11 Paloma Valley 16
#10 Xavier Prep 14, #7 La Quinta 3
#2 La Palma Kennedy 28, #15 Crescenta Valley 14
DIVISION 11
First round
#1 Quartz Hill 28, #16 Gahr 7
#8 Linfield Christian 46, #9 Hillcrest 36
#5 Ramona 70, #13 San Gorgonio 14
#4 Palmdale 40, #12 Bellflower 32
#14 Riverside Poly 27, #3 Esperanza 12
#11 Patriot 42, #6 Los Altos 39
#7 Cantwell Sacred Heart 25, #10 Maranatha 7
#15 Westminster 21, #2 Schurr 10
DIVISION 12
First round
#1 Coachella Valley 46, #16 South El Monte 27
#9 Don Lugo 45, #8 Santa Paula 31
#13 Western Christian 50, #5 Victor Valley 48
#12 Cerritos 24, #4 Fillmore 12
#3 Arrowhead Christian 30, #14 Arroyo 29
#6 Santa Fe 19, #11 Rim of the World 14
#7 Buena Park 62, #10 Arroyo Valley 30
#15 Hacienda Heights Wilson at #2 Yucca Valley
DIVISION 13
First round
#16 Los Amigos 28, #1 San Gabriel 20
#8 Walnut 27, #9 Silver Valley 16
#13 A.B. Miller at #5 Grace
#12 San Bernardino 32, #4 Bloomington 18
#3 St. Monica Prep 27, #14 Santa Ana Valley 0
#6 Montclair 35, #11 Garey 16
#10 Baldwin Park 23, #7 Estancia 14
#2 Desert Hot Springs 27, #15 Jurupa Valley 26
DIVISION 14
First round
#1 Artesia 56, #16 Temecula Prep 23
#8 Santa Rosa Academy 24, #9 Rancho Alamitos 20
#5 Bell Gardens 35, #13 La Puente 13
#3 Hawthorne 22, #14 Anaheim 20
#11 El Monte 55, #6 Bishop Montgomery 50
#7 Lynwood 30, #10 Webb 27
#2 Whittier Christian 41, #15 Duarte 14
8-MAN
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals
#1 Chadwick 43, #8 Santa Clarita Christian 14
#4 Avalon 63, #5 Sage Hill 26
#3 Cate 33, #6 Flintridge Prep 25
#2 Santa Maria Valley Christian 47, #7 Hesperia Christian 28
DIVISION 2
First round
#1 CSDR 69, #16 Southlands Christian 26
#8 Cal Lutheran 50, # 9 Downey Calvary Chapel 14
#5 Windward 55, #13 Cuyama Valley 12
#4 Santa Clara 50, #12 Hillcrest Christian 20
#3 Laguna Blanca 50, #14 Coast Union 32
#6 Milken 42, #11 Malibu 17
#10 Cornerstone Christian 43, #7 Lancaster Baptist 6
#2 Faith Baptist 64, #15 ACE 6
