Vegas Escapes: Take a hike — before it’s too late

It’s April 25. Do you know where your hot weather is? Closing in, that’s for certain. That means the time left to hike the Gold Strike Hot Springs Trail is about to run out. At least, hike it comfortably. The trail, which is strenuous, is about five miles from Boulder City, Nev., which is about 28 miles from the Strip. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the next few days, dropping back to the low 80s and even high 70s next week, the Weather Channel predicts, which means it’s still doable. Once the mercury tops the century mark, you probably will want to put your expedition on hold. If you missed it this year, mark your calendar for fall. It’s a dandy jaunt, Jay Jones writes.