6 Stunning, Photographer-Approved Wedding Venues on Oahu, Hawaii

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to photograph weddings at many of Oahu’s most beautiful venues, from iconic resorts in Waikiki to private estates tucked into the island’s most scenic corners. Each of these locations offers something unique, not only in their settings but in the experience they create for couples and their guests. Whether you’re dreaming of a large, multi-day wedding weekend or an intimate beachfront celebration, these are some of my favorite Oahu venues to photograph, including what makes each of them truly special for destination weddings in Hawaii.

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Located on Oahu’s Southwest side in the Ko Olina resort area, about 45 minutes from Waikiki and Honolulu International Airport, Four Seasons Oahu offers a luxurious setting for multi-day wedding weekends. The resort features oceanfront ceremony spaces, lush tropical gardens, an incredible spa, and multiple pools. Most couples and their guests choose to stay on-site, where they can enjoy the full resort experience. The property offers a range of suites and guest rooms, including the Penthouse Suite, which is an ideal space for getting ready or hosting family members.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Couples love the variety of experiences this property offers, from beach days with family to sunset cocktails at the resort’s restaurants. The resort makes it easy to host welcome dinners, spa days, and beach outings as part of the wedding weekend, and for guests that have an array of ages and interests. The sunsets here are especially stunning, with views framed by the Waianae mountain range and the Pacific Ocean.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Some insider tips: the beach path walkway behind the ceremony lawn and pool area is a favorite spot for portraits, with especially beautiful golden hour light. For ceremonies, I recommend angling the setup toward the mountains rather than directly toward the ocean to create softer light and a more comfortable experience for guests. Four Seasons Oahu is an ideal choice for couples seeking an elevated, seamless multi-day wedding weekend, with incredible guest experience.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay

Set on Oahu’s famed North Shore, about an hour and fifteen minutes from Waikiki and Honolulu International Airport, The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay Resort offers a luxurious yet laid-back atmosphere that is ideal for a multi-day wedding weekend. The resort sits on a stunning stretch of coastline known for its world-class surfing and exceptional sunsets. Many couples and their guests stay on-site, taking advantage of Turtle Bay’s oceanfront accommodations, full-service spa, and a range of guest activities. Popular activities include horseback riding along the coast (the sunset ride is my favorite!), beach cruiser bike rentals and coastal walking trails. The property features multiple ceremony and reception spaces, both indoor and outdoor, making it perfect for weddings of all sizes. For movie buffs, the resort has also served as a filming location for movies such as ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ and ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates’.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Many of my couples choose Turtle Bay specifically because it allows them to create a full wedding weekend without ever leaving the property. Guests spend their days walking the coastal trails, riding beach cruisers, taking in the views on horseback rides along the shore, then gather for sunset dinners or cocktails overlooking the ocean. In the winter months (November through February), the North Shore surf adds another bit of magic- the mist in the air from the big waves creates a soft golden haze that photographs so beautifully.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

I always recommend leaving time to wander down to the rocky beach path behind the ceremony spaces, which is one of my favorite places to photograph portraits as the light turns golden! The food at Turtle Bay is also excellent, and many couples host a welcome party or farewell brunch on site to round out the weekend. It’s an effortless, experience-driven venue that makes it easy for couples and guests of all ages to relax and enjoy time together.

Kualoa Ranch

Set on Oahu’s east side, about 45 minutes from Waikiki, Kualoa Ranch has one of the island’s most iconic outdoor wedding venue landscapes. It is known for its dramatic green cliffs and sweeping views of Kāneʻohe Bay. It’s also one of Hawaii’s most famous filming locations, with movies like ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Jumanji’ and ’50 First Dates’ all shot here. Palikū Gardens is the dedicated event space, offering unobstructed views of the mountains and ocean, with plenty of room for large celebrations. While the venue does have a permanent tented reception area, the ceremony lawn is open to the elements, and some of the most magical moments happen when a soft rain passes through, misting the cliffs and adding to the atmosphere.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Since the ranch is on the East side (or windward, as we call it) side of the island, I recommend planning for an earlier portrait session, as the light fades a bit sooner here with the sun going down behind the Ko’olau Mountains. Most couples provide shuttle transportation from Waikiki hotels, since Kualoa is more remote and the access road is a two-lane highway where traffic can back up easily. It’s also worth noting that the on-site bridal suite is functional but doesn’t have any natural light! I often suggest couples get ready and photographed at their hotel and travel to the venue. Kualoa is ideal for couples who want that quintessential Hawaii backdrop, lush, wild, and cinematic, but with a relaxed, outdoor feel.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort

Known as the “Pink Palace of the Pacific,” the Royal Hawaiian is one of Waikiki’s most iconic hotels, and one of my personal favorites. It opened in 1927, and has hosted legendary guests including Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Its signature pink facade, umbrellas, beach towels, and Spanish-Moorish architecture are a landmark in Waikiki. Guests often stay on property, enjoying direct beach access, views of Diamond Head, and very walkable access to Waikiki’s restaurants and shops. Event spaces range from the lush Coconut Grove to the beachfront lawn to a beautiful ballroom (great for use as a rain backup!).

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Many of my clients choose the Royal Hawaiian for its timeless style and convenient location. I suggest setting aside time for an additional portrait session on another day, when the early morning light is soft and the beach is more quiet. I highly recommend visiting the Royal Hawaiian Bakery- the famous banana bread, signature pink croissants, and pink pancakes at Surf Lanai are always a hit. The hotel’s central location makes it especially convenient for families and guests who want to pair a chic wedding celebration with the vibrant energy of Waikiki. It’s also perfectly walkable to an after party at a nearby Waikiki location for the late nights!

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Sunset Ranch

Located on Oahu’s North Shore, about an hour and fifteen minutes from Waikiki, Sunset Ranch is a private 30-acre estate known for its wide-open views, peaceful setting, and commitment to land conservation. The property offers a true escape from the busier resort areas, with rolling green pastures, native gardens, and panoramic views of the coastline and surrounding mountains. Couples have exclusive access to the estate for the day, with the flexibility to create a wedding that feels both personal and relaxed.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Since there is no on-site lodging, most couples arrange transportation for guests staying at nearby Turtle Bay Resort or further out in Waikiki. I always recommend leaving time in the wedding day schedule to explore the property. The upper lawn, in particular, has beautiful sunset light and is one of my favorite spots for portraits. Sunset Ranch is an ideal choice for couples who want an outdoor celebration with privacy and intention, surrounded by the island’s natural beauty.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Loulu Palm

Loulu Palm is a private beachfront estate on Oahu’s North Shore, just a few minutes from Turtle Bay Resort. It’s a favorite for couples that want an intimate, relaxed wedding in a beautiful, natural setting. The property includes a historic home with a charming bridal suite, expansive lawns shaded by native palms, and a secluded stretch of beach reserved for the celebration. While all beaches in Hawaii are public, there is no nearby public access to this particular stretch of beach, which makes it feel exceptionally private — perfect for couples who want an immersive experience with their guests. Many couples and their guests stay at Turtle Bay for convenience, then host their ceremony and reception at Loulu Palm to enjoy exclusive use of the estate.

(Photo by Emily Choy

)

The layout here flows naturally from lawn to beach, creating an easygoing atmosphere throughout the day. The sunset light along the beachfront is especially beautiful, and I always recommend leaving time for portraits as the light softens. The privacy of the property allows couples to be fully present in the moment, making Loulu Palm an ideal choice for those who value natural beauty and an authentic island feel. For animal lovers like myself, they also have a resident parrot that loves to greet guests, and some pygmy goats that are full of charm.

(Photo by Emily Choy)

Choosing the Right Venue for Your Destination Wedding in Oahu

From iconic resorts to private estates, Oahu offers an incredible range of wedding venues to fit every style of celebration. Whether you’re drawn to the island for its natural beauty, rich cultural history, or laid-back luxury, these venues create unforgettable experiences for couples and their guests. With options for multi-day wedding weekends, intimate beachfront gatherings, and everything in between, Oahu continues to inspire destination weddings filled with meaning, beauty, and a true sense of place.