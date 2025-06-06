Dreaming of a Safari Honeymoon? Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Go

An African safari honeymoon is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that offers breathtaking landscapes, incredible wildlife, and luxurious accommodations. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway filled with adventure or a relaxing escape into nature, a safari honeymoon can be tailored to suit your interests and travel preferences.

To help navigate the possibilities, we spoke with two leading travel experts who specialize in luxury African honeymoons: Deborah Calmeyer, CEO and Founder of ROAR Africa, and Alli Allen, a luxury travel advisor with Travel Edge. Both note a significant rise in honeymoon safari interest, as newlyweds increasingly seek out bucket-list experiences and meaningful travel.

“We have never seen as many requests for honeymoons in Africa,” says Calmeyer. “It’s not a surprise to me that honeymooners have realized that the African landscape provides the beauty, peace, and stillness that one wants to drop into after all the stressful wedding planning.” Allen adds that the honeymoon has become a catalyst for couples to “take the ultimate trip,” embracing a blend of exploration, cultural immersion, and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your African safari honeymoon.

(Andrew Howard Photo | Courtesy Mara Plains Camp)

Best Times of Year to Travel

The best time for an African safari depends on the country you’re visiting and what you hope to see. In general, the dry season is the most popular time for safaris because animals gather around water sources, making wildlife easier to spot.

East Africa (Kenya, Tanzania)

The Great Migration, where millions of wildebeest and zebras move between the Serengeti in Tanzania and Maasai Mara in Kenya, typically occurs from July to October. This period is considered an excellent time for wildlife viewing as predators follow the herds, providing incredible opportunities to witness dramatic scenes of nature.

Southern Africa (Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe)

The dry season, which lasts from May to October, offers the best game viewing opportunities. During this time, animals congregate near rivers and waterholes due to the lack of widespread water sources, making them easier to spot in open areas.

Wet Season Considerations

Some regions, such as Botswana’s Okavango Delta, are best visited during the wet season, from November to April, when the floodplains come alive with lush greenery, migratory bird species, and a vibrant ecosystem. However, the rainy season can make some areas challenging to access due to muddy roads and increased mosquito activity.

According to luxury travel advisor Alli Allen of Travel Edge, “The beauty of a honeymoon safari is that it can really take place any time if couples are open to going where the conditions that time of year are best for fantastic game viewing.” She emphasizes that the Great Migration is a year-round cycle, with wildlife always on the move.

(Courtesy Mara Camp)

Safety and Travel Concerns

An African safari is generally safe, but travelers should take certain precautions to ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip.

Health Considerations

Many safari destinations require vaccinations such as yellow fever, and some areas have a risk of malaria. It is essential to consult a travel doctor well in advance of your trip to ensure you receive the necessary vaccinations and prescriptions for malaria prevention medication.

Travel Insurance

It is highly recommended to invest in comprehensive travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and emergency evacuations. Some safari destinations are remote, making emergency medical transport essential in case of an accident or sudden illness.

Security

When choosing a safari, book with reputable lodges and tour operators that prioritize safety. While major parks and reserves are well-secured, it is advisable to avoid traveling alone at night in cities or unfamiliar areas. Additionally, keep valuables secure and be aware of your surroundings when in urban locations before or after your safari.

Local Regulations

Each national park and game reserve has its own rules to protect both wildlife and visitors. It is crucial to follow all park regulations, including not feeding animals, not disturbing wildlife, staying inside safari vehicles unless instructed otherwise, and listening to your guide’s safety instructions at all times.

Alli Allen also advises honeymooners to consider the cultural context of each destination: “Africa is a diverse continent with a tapestry of customs, traditions, languages, and religions. Some countries are LGBTQ-friendly, and others are not. It’s important to be well-informed about these differences.”

A couple watches a lion on a safari game drive. (Courtesy Sala’s Camp)

How a Safari Works

A safari typically follows a structured itinerary, allowing for maximum wildlife viewing and comfort. Here is a general outline of how a safari unfolds:

Arrival

Your safari adventure begins by flying into a major airport such as Nairobi in Kenya, Johannesburg in South Africa, or Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. From there, a connecting flight or road transfer will take you to your safari destination.

Lodging

Depending on your budget and preferences, you can stay in luxury lodges, tented camps, or more budget-friendly accommodations. Some lodges are located within private reserves, offering a more exclusive and intimate wildlife experience.

Game Drives

Most safaris include two game drives per day, one early in the morning and another in the late afternoon, each lasting approximately three to four hours.

Meals & Downtime

Between game drives, guests enjoy meals at their lodge, relax by the pool, or participate in guided nature walks and other activities.

Special Activities

Some safaris include cultural excursions, sunset cocktails in the bush, or romantic private dinners to enhance the honeymoon experience.

(Courtesy Cottar’s Safari)

Departure

After several days on safari, you may return home or extend your trip with a beach holiday in a nearby coastal destination.

Both Allen and Calmeyer observe that many honeymooners are increasingly interested in multi-stop itineraries. “They want to see and do as much as possible,” says Allen. “International airfare is very expensive, and using their long haul flight as a launch pad to broaden their experience in other African countries fits the bill.”

At the same time, Calmeyer emphasizes the value of balancing relaxation and exploration: “A well-crafted luxury safari itinerary ensures that transitions between locations are seamless, providing the perfect blend of adventure and downtime.”

5 Safari Venues We Love

Mahali Mzuri

Mahali Mzuri, part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition collection, is a celebrated luxury safari camp nestled in Kenya’s Olare Motorogi Conservancy. Often ranked among the top hotels in the world, the camp features 12 beautifully appointed tents that combine sleek, modern design with regional craftsmanship. Guests are treated to pan-African cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients. After morning and evening game drives, unwind beside the firepit with a drink, soak in the heated infinity pool, or book a massage at the serene Nasaro Spa. There’s also the opportunity to visit a nearby Maasai village for a meaningful cultural exchange and firsthand insight into the community’s way of life.

(Courtesy Mahli Mzuri)

Mara Plains Camp

Mara Plains Camp sits within the 35,000-acre Olare Motorogi Conservancy, bordering Kenya’s famed Maasai Mara National Reserve. Guests at this camp enjoy exclusive access to nearly 100,000 acres of private conservancy land in addition to the Maasai Mara, offering one of the most expansive and diverse safari experiences in the region—especially during the Great Migration. The camp features five elevated guest suites, each built atop recycled railway sleepers and designed with a nod to East Africa’s safari heritage. Guests can embark on both day and night game drives across the conservancy and Maasai Mara, while hot air balloon safaris are available by request at an additional cost.

(Photo by Shannon Wild | Courtesy Sala’s Camp)

Sala’s Camp

Sala’s Camp is an exclusive safari retreat nestled in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve. With just seven luxury tents, including two family suites and two secluded honeymoon tents, the camp offers an intimate and personalized experience. Each tent features a private plunge pool and terrace, providing guests with comfort and privacy amidst the wilderness. Situated in a prime location, Sala’s Camp offers exceptional game viewing opportunities, including the chance to witness the Great Migration up close. Guests can enjoy a range of activities such as guided game drives, sundowners with breathtaking views, and cultural visits, all while being immersed in the sights and sounds of the African bush.

(Courtesy Mara Plains Camp)

Cottar’s 1920’s Camp

Cottar’s 1920s Camp is an award-winning luxury safari lodge located in Kenya’s private Olderkesi Conservancy, just one kilometer from the Maasai Mara National Reserve and near the Serengeti. This intimate camp features eleven spacious cream canvas tents, each elegantly furnished in the romantic style of the 1920s, offering guests a nostalgic yet luxurious safari experience. Owned and operated by a fifth-generation safari family, Cottar’s emphasizes conservation, community, culture, and commerce, earning recognition as a Global Ecosphere Retreat. Guests can enjoy exceptional wildlife viewing, professional guiding, and a range of activities, all while contributing to sustainable tourism and local community development.

(Courtesy Mara Plains Camp)

Giraffe Manor

Giraffe Manor is a boutique hotel located in Nairobi’s Lang’ata suburb, renowned for its resident herd of endangered Rothschild’s giraffes that freely roam the 12-acre property. Guests often experience close encounters with these gentle giants, who may poke their heads through windows during breakfast or tea time. The manor, built in 1932 and modeled after a Scottish hunting lodge, offers 12 elegantly furnished rooms that blend classic charm with modern comforts. Its proximity to Nairobi makes it a convenient and unforgettable addition to any Kenyan safari itinerary.

(Photo by Valorie Darling| Courtesy Cottar’s Safari)

Things to Do and Potential Experiences

A safari honeymoon offers a mix of adventure, relaxation, and luxury. Here are some unforgettable experiences to consider:

Game Drives

The most common way to experience a safari is through morning and evening game drives, led by expert guides. These drives offer the best chance of spotting the Big Five and other wildlife, as animals are most active during these times.

Walking Safaris

For a more immersive experience, guided walking safaris, such as those in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, allow you to observe wildlife up close and learn about the smaller details of the ecosystem, including animal tracks and native plants.

Luxury Lodges and Tented Camps

Safari lodges and camps range from budget-friendly to ultra-luxurious. Many high-end lodges offer spa treatments, private plunge pools, and romantic candlelit dinners under the stars, making them perfect for honeymooners.

Hot Air Balloon Safari

One of the most romantic and breathtaking safari experiences is taking a sunrise hot air balloon ride over the African savanna. This is especially popular in Kenya’s Maasai Mara and Tanzania’s Serengeti, offering panoramic views of wildlife roaming below.

(Photo by Robin Moore | Courtesy Sala’s Camp)

Cultural Visits

Visiting local Maasai villages in Kenya and Tanzania or engaging with San Bushmen communities in Botswana provides an opportunity to learn about indigenous cultures, traditions, and ways of life.

Water Safaris

In destinations like Botswana’s Okavango Delta and Zambia’s Zambezi River, boat safaris allow you to explore waterways and see hippos, crocodiles, and a variety of birdlife up close.

Beach Extensions

Many honeymooners extend their safari with a beach retreat in exotic locations such as Zanzibar, Seychelles, or Mozambique. Deborah Calmeyer, CEO of ROAR Africa, notes that “more honeymooners are opting for Mozambique due to its easy access from Johannesburg, allowing them to seamlessly combine a city stay in Cape Town with safari and an idyllic beach retreat.”

What Types of Animals You Can See

The variety of wildlife you will encounter depends on the region you visit. The famous Big Five—lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, and rhino—are among the most sought-after animals to see. Other incredible wildlife includes:

East Africa

Expect to see massive herds of wildebeest and zebras, as well as cheetahs, giraffes, hippos, crocodiles, and vibrant flamingos around lakes such as Lake Nakuru in Kenya.

Southern Africa

In this region, you may spot African wild dogs, hyenas, warthogs, hippos, kudu, and the rare sable antelope, which is native to areas such as Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe.

Primates

For those interested in primates, Uganda and Rwanda offer the unique opportunity to go gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest and Volcanoes National Park. Calmeyer mentions that “Rwanda has emerged as a top choice. Gorilla trekking, paired with some of the most spectacular lodges on the continent, offers an extraordinary experience.”

Birdlife

Africa is a birdwatcher’s paradise, with thousands of species, including the striking lilac-breasted roller, the powerful African fish eagle, and the elusive shoebill stork found in Uganda’s wetlands.

(Photo by Alex Roldan | Courtesy Cottar’s )

Final Tips for a Perfect Safari Honeymoon

Pack Wisely

Bring lightweight, neutral-colored clothing, a high-quality camera with a zoom lens, binoculars, and sun protection to enhance your experience.

Book in Advance

Safari lodges fill up quickly, especially in peak season, so it is best to book at least six months in advance.

Choose the Right Destination

Consider whether you prefer witnessing the Great Migration, tracking gorillas, or pairing a safari with a beach retreat.

Communicate Your Preferences

Let your lodge know if you are celebrating a honeymoon, as many offer special perks such as private dinners and room upgrades.

Use a Specialist

Calmeyer recommends working with a travel advisor who is based in or deeply familiar with Africa. “Honeymooners come to us to cut through the overwhelming number of options and craft a journey that speaks to their unique travel style.”

