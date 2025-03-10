29 Questions You Should Ask Your Wedding Photographer

Choosing the right wedding photographer is one of the most important decisions you’ll make for your big day. Your wedding photos will capture candid moments you may miss in the hustle and chaos of wedding day. Other photos will hone in on the details that you worked so hard over many months to pull off.

To ensure you find the perfect candidate for the job, it’s essential to meet with prospective wedding photographers and ask the right questions before booking.

“Your photographer will be the vendor you spend the most time with on your wedding day, so make sure to have a face to face meeting with them to make sure your personalities vibe,” says Ryan McNulty of Gina & Ryan Photography in Los Angeles.

Here are some of the key questions every couple should ask a prospective wedding photographer.

About Your Wedding Photographer

Is my wedding date available?

It may seem basic but it’s first and foremost the most important question. Confirm availability before going any further.

What experience do you have as a wedding photographer?

Understanding your photographer’s experience level can give you confidence in their ability to handle the fast-paced nature of wedding photography. Experience matters when it comes to handling different lighting conditions, venues, and wedding day challenges. Ask the following to gauge their approach to shooting weddings:



How many weddings have you shot?

How many years have you been in the industry?

What inspired you to become a wedding photographer, and what do you love most about it?

Can we see the full galleries of a few of your recent weddings?

Seeing full galleries rather than just highlight reels allows you to assess the consistency and quality of their work throughout an entire event.

What makes you unique compared to other wedding photographers?

This question helps you understand what sets them apart, whether it’s their style, editing process, or approach to capturing moments.

(Gina & Ryan Photography)

Wedding Day Logistics

What’s your approach to posing and capturing a wedding day?

Some photographers prefer candid shots, while others guide couples into posed photos. Make sure their approach aligns with your vision. Advises Gina McNulty of Gina & Ryan Photography, “Your photographer should be an open book about their creative process, how they work on a wedding day, and what the process is like after your wedding is finished.”

Will you be the one shooting my wedding, or will it be an associate photographer?

If they have a team, clarify who will actually be present on your wedding day and see if you can meet those people before the wedding date.

How many other weddings will you be shooting that weekend, and how will you ensure our wedding gets the attention it deserves?

This ensures they are not overbooked and will be fully present at your event.

(Gina & Ryan Photography)

Pricing and Packages

How much does your standard package cost?

Knowing the base price helps determine if they fit within your budget. “Most photographers offer multiple packages with varying coverage times so you can find the perfect coverage for your wedding day,” notes Ryan. “If your wedding day is more outside the box, you can always request a custom quote.”

What’s included in your standard package?

Ask about coverage hours, second shooters, engagement sessions, and albums.

Can I customize a package to fit my needs?

Some photographers offer flexible options to fit different budgets and preferences. You might also ask about payment plans that may be available to finance the cost.

Do you offer engagement photos, and are they included in your packages?

Many couples opt for engagement sessions with a photographer before the big day, something Ryan and Gina highly recommend. “It can help you get to know your photographer and build a rapport with them, which in turn creates a comfortable environment on your wedding day,” says Gina. As a bonus, “An engagement session is also a great way to practice getting comfortable in front of the lens before your wedding day,” says Ryan.

What’s your policy on travel fees?

If your venue is outside their typical service area, clarify potential travel costs.

Communication and Working Style

What is it like to work with you on the wedding day?

Understanding their demeanor and work style can help set expectations.

How often will we meet prior to the wedding, and how will we communicate?

Clear communication is key to a smooth experience.

How do you handle last-minute changes or unexpected events?

Flexibility and problem-solving skills are crucial for handling surprises.

(Gina & Ryan Photography)

Equipment and Backup

Do you have backup equipment, and what’s your plan in case of equipment failure?

Ensure they are prepared for any technical issues.

What is your backup plan if you are unable to shoot my wedding?

It’s important to know if they have a contingency plan in case of emergencies.

Do you have liability insurance?

Some venues require vendors to carry insurance, so confirm this in advance.

Image Rights and Delivery

Will we have the rights to the images?

Clarify whether you will receive print rights or just digital copies.

How long after the wedding will we receive the images?

Delivery times can vary, so set realistic expectations.

What’s your policy on sharing our wedding photos on social media?

If privacy is a concern, discuss their policies on posting images online.

Prints and Albums

Can we order prints or albums directly from you?

Ask about print quality and customization options.

What type of albums do you offer, and do you provide design assistance?Professional albums often include custom design services to ensure a cohesive look.

(Gina & Ryan Photography/Gina & Ryan Photography)

Final Details

When will we receive the contract, and what are the terms?

Always review the contract carefully. Read the fine print and have a professional review before signing.

How much of a deposit do you require, and when is it due?

Most photographers require a deposit to secure your date.

What is your refund or cancellation policy?

Understand their policies in case plans change. Ask them how much if any of the deposit is refundable if there is a cancellation.