Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Trump aide Nick Luna tests positive for the coronavirus

White House aide Nick Luna, from left, social media director Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.
(Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
Oct. 3, 2020
10:16 PM
Share

White House aide Nick Luna, who serves as a personal attendant to President Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the matter.

Luna’s diagnosis emerged a little more than 24 hours after Trump entered the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of COVID-19 after his own infection.

Known as one of Trump’s so-called body men, Luna is the latest member of Trump’s inner circle of White House personnel to contract the coronavirus. Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest advisors, fell ill on Wednesday while traveling with Trump to Minnesota.

Luna, who runs Oval Office operations for the White House, accompanied Trump on his trip to Cleveland for the presidential debate on Tuesday and was also aboard Air Force One on the Minnesota trip when Hicks first began experiencing symptoms.

Advertisement

Luna was one of the aides who had planned to accompany Trump on Thursday to a fundraiser at the president’s golf course in Bedminster, N.J., but stayed behind because of recent close contact with Hicks.

Politics

New questions emerge about timing and severity of President Trump’s coronavirus infection

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, is followed by a team of doctors for a briefing with reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Politics

New questions emerge about timing and severity of President Trump’s coronavirus infection

A new timeline from President Trump’s doctors, if accurate, would mean Trump held events while knowing he was sick, potentially exposing supporters, employees and others. The White House quickly tried to walk back some of the comments.

More Coverage

In California Trump Country, supporters struggling to process the president having COVID-19
Tracing the path of COVID-19 to — and from — President Trump

The White House media office had no immediate comment.

Earlier this year, Luna married Cassidy Dumbauld, an assistant to White House senior advisor and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Advertisement

In his job as a body man, Luna travels closely with the president, holding papers and helping keep Trump’s schedule.

In addition to Luna and Hicks, the president’s reelection campaign manager Bill Stepien, 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and a number of prominent Republican lawmakers and officials have tested positive since Thursday.

World & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic
Bloomberg

Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement