Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas carjacked by armed attackers near U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked late Monday about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, his office says.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle,” said a statement released by Cuellar’s chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

Hochberg said police recovered Cuellar’s vehicle.

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in Washington’s Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Monday’s incident was the second assault on a member of Congress in Washington this year. In February, Rep. Angie Craig of (D-Minn.) was assaulted in her Washington apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury. Her chief of staff said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

In June, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, 26, pleaded guilty in that case to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers. Hamlin was also accused of assaulting two officers as they attempted to arrest him on the same day of Craig’s attack.

