Produced by Ryan Murphy, FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” is far more than a narrative about the 1997 murder of the Italian fashion designer by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. It’s also a dramatic window into what it was like to be gay in America in the ’90s.
Which may be why the show, which starred Edgar Ramirez as Versace and Darren Criss as Cunanan, won the Emmy for limited series on Monday night and Murphy received directing honors in the category.
Backstage, the cast and its director crowded onto the press room stage for what might have been the evening’s fastest group interview. Murphy was to-the-point but poignant.
It was a battle months in the making.
Ever since Netflix surpassed HBO in total Emmy nominations in July for the first time, all eyes were on the two networks to see which platform would come out of the 2018 Primetime Emmys victorious.
In the end, the rivals tied with 23 wins each. NBC followed with 16 wins, while FX netted 12 wins. CNN and Amazon Prime Video tied with eight trophies each.
Maybe it was an unconscious effort to beat the Monday night blues, but the most noticeable trend on the 70th Emmy Awards red — well, make that gold — carpet was an emphasis on bright, bold and otherwise unusual (at least for an awards show) colors ranging from Dakota Fanning’s jade-green pleated chiffon crossover Dior dress with a tied back to Tracee Ellis Ross’ voluminous fuchsia Valentino gown.
Other head-turners in candy-colored clothes were Regina King in a curve-hugging chartreuse strapless gown with a graceful arc of fabric across the breastbone; Tatiana Maslany in a custom lime green and black jumpsuit; and Leslie Jones in a custom iridescent pantsuit that seemed to waver between silver and pink depending on the light.
Plus, a noticeable number of women wore pants at this year’s Emmy Awards arrivals.
Regina King arrived backstage at the Emmys press room with Miles Davis' “Kind of Blue” album playing in her head as the soundtrack to her victory.
“I'm feeling kind of blue,” she said. “In such a good way in my chartreuse.”
In fact, that show-stopping chartreuse gown was blemished with an almost imperceptible red stain, the result of her lipstick dropping onto her lap just before the nominees in her category were announced. (King won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series or movie for her work in “Seven Seconds.”)
Sixty-three-year old actor Jeff Daniels used his time backstage at the Emmys press room to give a mini-lesson on the craft of acting.
The two-time Emmy winner scored an award for supporting actor in a limited series for his role as a scripture-spouting villain in Netflix’s feminist western “Godless.” He was also nominated this year for lead actor in a limited series for Hulu's “The Looming Tower.”
“You don't want to get caught going for the joke in a comedy. In a drama, you look for the humor. It’s kind of basic,” he said. “Also Meryl [Streep] taught me this — I leave a lot to chance now … you just get the basic idea of what this guy is thinking and then jump off the cliff and start flapping your arms.”
Sure, a bunch of people won Emmy awards Monday night, but the evening’s real winners were Glenn Weiss and his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.
The couple stole the show when Weiss won the Emmy for directing “The Oscars” and used his time at the podium to propose to Svendsen. (Spoiler alert: She said yes.)
And that romantic proposal in front of millions of viewers was just the beginning of their romance tour.
Amid an auditorium filled with power couples and A-list celebrities at the Emmys on Monday night, the “It couple” of the evening might just be Glenn Weiss and his new fiancée, Jan Svendsen.
Accepting his award for directing a variety special (this year’s Oscars), Weiss proposed onstage to a shocked Svendsen. She made her way to the podium, her hands visibly shaking as he placed his recently deceased mother’s wedding ring on her finger.
“It’s not a diamond ring; it’s my mom’s wedding ring — it’s more valuable than the Hope diamond,” he told journalists backstage. “And walking down the red carpet like nothing’s happening with this in my pocket was nerve-wracking. But now, it’s where it belongs.”
“Game of Thrones” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding drama series.
Not long after taking the stage to accept her Emmy for lead actress in a drama, “The Crown’s” Claire Foy made her way through the lobby alongside co-star Matt Smith. As fans beseeched Foy for a selfie as they passed, Smith stood by his castmate, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix drama, just as his character — Prince Philip — might.
“That was fantastic to see her up there,” Smith, who was also a nominee tonight, told The Times. “She’s so deserving.”
Foy’s win marks a celebratory end to her run as the royal monarch. The actress finished her stint as the character with the show’s second season. Olivia Colman will take over the role when the drama returns for its third season.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding comedy series.
