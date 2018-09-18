Not long after taking the stage to accept her Emmy for lead actress in a drama, “The Crown’s” Claire Foy made her way through the lobby alongside co-star Matt Smith. As fans beseeched Foy for a selfie as they passed, Smith stood by his castmate, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix drama, just as his character — Prince Philip — might.



“That was fantastic to see her up there,” Smith, who was also a nominee tonight, told The Times. “She’s so deserving.”



Foy’s win marks a celebratory end to her run as the royal monarch. The actress finished her stint as the character with the show’s second season. Olivia Colman will take over the role when the drama returns for its third season.