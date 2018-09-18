Tiffany Haddish arrived backstage resplendent in a custom-made rainbow-striped dress inspired by the colors of the Eritrean flag, an homage to her late father's heritage. ("This is the only one that's out there right now," she said. "This is an original.")
"Hi everybody," she greeted the crowd of journalists.
Haddish was announced as the winner of the guest actress in a comedy series award last week at the Creative Arts Emmys for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.
It may not be Sunday Night Football — after all, that’s why the Emmys are on a Monday this year — but there’s still plenty of action to recap at the 70th Primetime Emmys.
With the show more than halfway over, it’s time to take a closer look at where the networks currently stand.
For the first time ever, Netflix amassed the most Emmy nominations with 112 compared with HBO’s 108. However, the latter put up a good fight at the Creative Arts Emmy awards, winning 17 compared with Netflix’s 16.
The 2018 Emmy winners for outstanding writing for a drama series are Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields for “The Americans.”
And just like that, the Emmy Awards are interesting again!
While accepting his Emmy for directing for a variety special for his work on “The Oscars” — his 14th overall — Glenn Weiss went off script and gave the ceremony its first-ever marriage proposal. (That’s assuming you don’t count Kit Harington popping the question to Andy Samberg at the 2016 Emmys, which, honestly, we don’t.)
“You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend,” Weiss said, addressing his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, from the stage. “It’s because I’d like to call you my wife.”
Thandie Newton wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for “Westworld.”
Peter Dinklage wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for “Game of Thrones.”
Clutching an Emmy statuette in his hand, Bill Hader reflected on what he called a “surreal” win for lead actor in a comedy in HBO’s “Barry.”
In “Barry,” a series that also marked Hader’s directorial debut, the actor plays a depressed professional killer who attempts to make a life change after attending acting classes.
“I legit don’t know what I said up there,” he said laughing. “I had to ask my publicist.”
Although FX’s “Atlanta” has yet to win at the Emmy Awards, a particular character from the comedy series did turn some heads during the ceremony Monday.
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Teddy Perkins — a character introduced in a nightmarish episode in the latest season of the series — was present in the audience in completely creepy fashion.
But the question, ultimately, is who was wearing the makeup or mask concealing Perkins at the awards? The original assumption was that it was “Atlanta” star Donald Glover donning the Perkins persona, but a quick camera cut during the show suggested that Glover could not have gotten out of the disguise so quickly.
Henry Winkler might be the feel-good win of the night at this year’s Emmys.
The actor-comedian, who plays the narcissistic acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO’s “Barry,” was 27 when he starred as Fonzie in the sitcom “Happy Days.” He’s now 72 -- and in all those years, with six Emmy nominations, he’s never won one, not until tonight, when he walked away with the supporting actor in a comedy award.
“And now I’m standing here in front of you with her,” he said backstage in the press room, holding up his golden statue.
Glenn Weiss wins the 2018 Emmy for directing for a variety special for “The Oscars.”
