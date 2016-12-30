Mormon Tabernacle Choir member resigns over planned Trump inauguration performance

A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has resigned because of the group's decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration .

The singer, Jan Chamberlin, shared her resignation letter on Facebook on Thursday explaining that she felt "betrayed" and that she "simply cannot continue with the recent turn of events."

"Since 'the announcement,' I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony," wrote Chamberlin. "I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul."

Chamberlin, who said she has been with the choir for five years, explained that sitting out the inaugural performance was not enough.

"Looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man," said Chamberlin, which she believes would damage the choir's image and networking.

Chamberlin echoes the sentiments of more than 21,000 people who have signed an online petition disagreeing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's decision to perform at the inauguration. According to the organizer of the campaign , most of the signatures are from members of the Mormon church.

"I hope that we and many others will work together with greater diligence and awareness to calmly and bravely work together to defend our freedoms and our rights for our families, our friends, and our fellow citizens," Chamberlin added in her letter. "I hope we can throw off the labels and really listen to each other with respect, love, compassion, and a true desire to bring our energies and souls together in solving the difficult problems that lie in our wake."

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has previously performed at the inaugurations of Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson (1965), Richard M. Nixon (1969), Ronald Reagan (1981), George H.W. Bush (1989) and George W. Bush (2001).

Read Chamberlin's full message here .