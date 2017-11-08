Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Apple lands Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston drama about TV morning shows
- Keith Urban set to perform new Weinstein-inspired song at CMA Awards
- Stephen Colbert squares off against the'only Donald Trump in the Western Hemisphere'
- Meryl Streep clarifies decades-old quote about how she first met Dustin Hoffman
- Brian Michael Bendis, creator of Marvel's Jessica Jones and Miles Morales, signs exclusive deal with DC Comics
Apple lands Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston drama about TV morning shows
|Yvonne Villarreal
An upcoming Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston original drama, set in the world of morning talk shows, has found a home in Apple.
The tech giant confirmed Wednesday a straight-to-series order for two seasons; Witherspoon and Aniston will both star and executive produce.
The untitled show explores the lives of people who work the morning show circuit and, according to the news release, "the unique challenges" they face.
News of the series broke in late July, when it hadn't yet been shopped around to networks.
It now stands as one of the early entrants in Apple's push into original programming, alongside previously announced "Amazing Stories," from Steven Spielberg.
In June, the Cupertino, Calif., company tapped former Sony Pictures Television Presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to oversee original series production.
Apple has budgeted about $1 billion to spend on programming to compete with streaming heavyweights such as Netflix and Amazon.
The series, which hails from former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg, marks Aniston's big return to the small screen more than a decade after "Friends" ended its run and deepens Witherspoon's presence in television following this year's splashy HBO project, "Big Little Lies," which has rumblings of a potential second season.
It is also a small-screen reunion: Witherspoon guest-starred on "Friends" as Rachel's (Aniston) little sister Jill during the show’s sixth season.