'Bohemian Rhapsody' finds director to replace Bryan Singer

Rami Malek stars as rock icon Freddie Mercury in the upcoming film "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was shaken this week after the firing of director Bryan Singer, but the show must go on.

20th Century Fox announced Wednesday that Dexter Fletcher will be filling the film’s director vacancy with production resuming next week in London.

Singer was fired Monday after production on the film was suspended due to his absence.