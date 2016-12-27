Carrie Fisher: Front page news even before she was born

Carrie Fisher, who died today at 60, had the rare distinction of making the front page of the Los Angeles Times before she was even born. Here's the March 27, 1956, announcement:

Debbie Reynolds, actress, and Eddie Fisher, singer, are anticipating becoming parents about November, according to information conveyed to Mrs. Raymond Reynolds, mother of Mrs. Fisher, over the phone from New York yesterday.

Miss Reynolds told her mother that all the tests made in the eastern city indicated they could look forward to the happy event.

The couple were married Sept. 26 last year at Grossinger N.Y,. a resort in the Catskill Mountains.

As the child of two major stars, Carrie Fisher lived her early years in the spotlight before going on to play one of the most beloved roles in modern cinema: Princess Leia in the original blockbuster "Star Wars" films.

Here are some early Los Angeles Times shots of Fisher with her famous mother.