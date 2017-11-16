Danny Masterson accuser calls out Netflix for keeping ‘The Ranch’

A woman who previously accused actor Danny Masterson of rape — an allegation he has denied — has gone on the record to criticize Netflix for continuing with his show "The Ranch" even as it has severed ties with Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. after allegations of sexual misconduct.

“For me, what Netflix has done feels like a continuation of how the Church of Scientology made me feel when I reported my rape to them, as well as how Danny Masterson made me feel when I would beg him for an apology, an explanation, anything,” Chrissie Carnell Bixler told the Daily Beast. “I was made to feel unimportant. I was made to feel like I didn’t matter.”

The Masterson investigation into alleged assaults from the early 2000s went public in March. At that time, the actor's rep called the allegations false and framed them as a PR move to boost the Emmy-winning documentary TV series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," which premiered in December 2016.

The rep noted that the accusations came only after Remini started speaking out against the church, which counts Masterson as a member. The "That ’70s Show" alumnus has not been charged with a crime.

Known as Chrissie Carnell in the early 2000s, when she and Masterson were a couple for six years, Bixler publicly thanked Remini in November 2016 for speaking out against the Church of Scientology, saying Remini had given her the "strength to leave" it.

Netflix announced in October that Part 4 of "The Ranch" would drop Dec. 15. Two weeks ago, multiple sources told the Huffington Post that an LAPD investigation into sexual assault allegations against Masterson had stalled.

“I will NOT shut my mouth when Netflix tries to make us feel like we don’t matter ...," Bixler told the Daily Beast. "Victims are taking back the power that was stolen from us, and things are going to change. Netflix should write that down.”

Netflix and a rep for Masterson did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.