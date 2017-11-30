Geraldo Rivera backpedals after criticism of his sexual harassment comments

Geraldo Rivera, who spoke highly of Matt Lauer on Twitter on Wednesday and commented at length about sexual harassment, apologized Thursday for calling journalism a “flirty” business and saying the current wave of accusations might be “criminalizing courtship & conflating it [with] predation.”

Lauer’s termination for alleged sexual harassment went public early Wednesday morning via the “Today” show, his haunt for more than 20 years.

“Reaction to my tweets today on #sexharassment makes clear I didn't sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem long hidden,” Rivera tweeted in the evening, hours after expounding on the gray areas of sexual behavior.

“Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them-Often victims are too frightened to come forward in a timely fashion-I humbly apologize.”